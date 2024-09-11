Mississippi State vs. Toledo: Can the Rockets’ Experience Lead to an Upset?
STARKVILLE, Miss. – In case you missed it, Mississippi State began the season with 11 new offensive starters. It’s somewhat surprising that this was unsurprising, but it shouldn’t be with today’s college football landscape being what it is.
The transfer portal and new NCAA rules about transferring schools has made it so that teams can completely revamp their teams in one offseason.
It’s somewhat similar to the early years of the “one-and-done” college basketball era that saw teams like Kentucky have a new starting five freshmen every season.
But every now and then, there’d be a smaller school with a group of players who have played with each other for two or three years and they’d steal headlines and NCAA tournament wins from the blue blood programs.
That formula could be what leads a Group of 5 team to make a run in the new 12-team college football playoff.
A football team that plays together for multiple seasons will have a chemistry built up that other teams can’t match. Do you think Appalachian State was starting 11 new offensive players when it upset No. 5 Michigan in 2007? Or Georgia Southern against Texas A&M?
That brings us to Mississippi State’s opponent this week: Toledo.
The Rockets (2-0) have a total of 45 players from last year’s 11-3 squad, including eight starters (four on offense and four on defense). Eight of their defensive starters are juniors or seniors who have played their entire collegiate career at Toledo.
“This program is incredibly established,” Lebby said. “Their head football coach has been there 16 years in some capacity… they have had a ton of success for them to come down here Saturday night will be no big deal for that program.
“They have a defensive unit with seven starters who are sixth-year players (Note: this includes three transfer players). Offensively, they have some skill guys who can do some really good things with the ball in their hands… We look forward to that challenge.”
Last year’s Toledo defense ended No. 23 in total defense, which was higher than every SEC team except for Georgia and Alabama. They gave up 20.3 points per game and 331 yards per game, including just 183 passing yards per game.
This season, through two games against Duquesne and UMass, the Toledo defense has given up 33 points. The Rockets have also recorded six sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
However, Mississippi State isn’t Duquesne and UMass and the Bulldogs are the only Power 5 team Toledo will face this season.
That hasn’t stopped teams inferior to Toledo upsetting teams better than Mississippi State, though. Right Aggies?
