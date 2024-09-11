Mississippi State vs. Toledo: Three Bulldog Defensive Players to Watch

Cowbell Corner

Who are a few Mississippi State defenders to watch as they take on Toledo?

Jacob Bain

Jul 17, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Mississippi State linebacker John Lewis speaking at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
Mississippi State is looking to bounce back after its first-season loss against Arizona State last week. Like the offense, the new-look defense under coordinator Coleman Hutzler struggled in the first half but played much better in the second half.

Toledo is a respected team in college football circles, and the Mississippi State defense must get back on track with SEC play just around the corner.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Isaac Smith

The former four-star recruit from Fulton, Miss., has lived up to his recruiting ranking in his sophomore season. The safety leads Mississippi State and the SEC in tackles with 28, including a staggering 17 against Arizona State.

Although it is not a good sign when a safety leads a team in tackles, it is slightly different for Smith. The 6-0 205-pounder plays in the box quite a bit and is used as a fourth linebacker, and he has played that role well.

Smith is a rising star in the SEC, and viewers are forced to watch him because he is always around the football.

Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
John Lewis

There are few college football veterans on this defense, but Lewis is. The linebacker from Canton, Miss., represented Mississippi State at SEC media days, which was the first sign he could be a breakout star.

The former 4-star has yet to live up to his recruiting profile, and this year, he has only made six tackles through the first pair of games. Lewis is athletic enough to be a sideline-to-sideline linebacker, and with Mississippi State's struggles defending the run, he could be a big help with that.

The defense needs its veterans to step up, and Lewis can be a big help.

Kedrick Bingley-Jones

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The defensive line for Mississippi State was perhaps the biggest unknown coming into the season due to its lack of experience and star power. Bingley-Jones started his career at North Carolina and did not produce much, but he drew praise from the coaching staff and players during training camp.

There was reason for the praise, as Bingley-Jones has sometimes played well but lacked consistency. Mississippi State must be more stout against the run, and Bingley-Jones will play a massive role in any improvement.

