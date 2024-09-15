Mississippi State Stunned by Toledo: Bulldogs Stumble Ahead of SEC Play
STARKVILLE, Miss. – If Mississippi State’s loss last week to Arizona State was surprising, Saturday night’s loss to Toledo is nearly unbelievable.
For the second-straight week, the Bulldogs found themselves trailing by 20 or more points and having been dominated on both sides of the ball. This time, though, there would be no comeback attempt.
Toledo won its second game in program history 41-17 Saturday night in Starkville and the Rockets were in control from the start.
Mississippi State’s offense went three-and-out on its first drives and managed to score points on just one first half drive (a field goal late in the second quarter). Meanwhile, Toledo’s offense scored touchdowns on four of its five first-half drives and led 28-3 at halftime.
The second half wasn’t much better for Mississippi State.
Blake Shapen connected with Mario Craver for a nine-yard touchdown with 9:58 left in the third quarter that made the score 38-10 and could have launched another comeback. But Shapen would be sacked for the fifth time and fumble the ball at his own 30 yard line.
Shapen had defenders in his face for most of 39 pass attempts, but he was still able to 28 of his throws for 251 yards and two touchdowns. He threw his first interception of the season to end the first half on fourth down instead of the Bulldogs kicking a field goal.
Penalties were also a major problem for the Bulldogs with 10 flags being thrown resulting in 104 penalty yards. Their timeliness was a bigger factor than the quantity, with several offensive penalties resulting in drives ending without points.
A 1-2 start headed into SEC play next Saturday against Florida wasn’t what many had expected, but it’s where the Bulldogs find themselves. And things certainly won't get any easier of that with Georgia and Texas on the horizon.
