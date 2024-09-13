Cowbell Corner

Bulldogs in NFL: When Ex-Bulldogs Dak Prescott, Chris Jones Others Play in Week 2

Plenty of former Mississippi State stars will be in NFL games sunday, including Dak Prescott, Chris Jones, Montez Sweat and Jeffrey Simmons

Taylor Hodges

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks for an available receiver during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks for an available receiver during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Week 2 of the NFL season began Thursday night with the Buffalo Bills beating the Miami Dolphins 31-10.

No former Mississippi State players were apart of that game, but there are plenty who will be playing Sunday. Here’s a roundup of who the ex-Bulldogs will be facing in the NFL this weekend:

Active Players

Saints (1-0) at Cowboys (1-0), Noon, FOX

Cowboys

QB Dak Prescott
DE Tyrus Wheat

Saints

LB Willie Gay Jr.
DB J.T. Gray

Colts (0-1) at Packers (0-1), Noon, FOX

Packers

OG Elgton Jenkins
LB Preston Smith

Jets (0-1) at Titans (0-1), Noon, CBS

Titans

DT Jeffrey Simmons

Seahawks (1-0) at Patriots (1-0), Noon, FOX

Seahawks

DE Nathan Pickering
OT Charles Cross

Giants (0-1) at Commanders (0-1), Noon, FOX

Commanders

CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.

Browns (0-1) at Jaguars (0-1), Noon, CBS

Jaguars

P Logan Cooke

Raiders (0-1) at Ravens (0-1), Noon, CBS

Raiders

CB Decamerion Richardson

Bengals (0-1) at Chiefs (1-0), 3:25 p.m., CBS

Chiefs

DT Chris Jones

Bears (1-0) at Texans (1-0)

Bears

DE Montez Sweat

Falcons (0-1) at Eagles (1-0), 7:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN

Eagles

CB Darius Slay

Practice Squad

Browns

WR Lideatrick Griffin

Buccaneers

S Marcus Banks

Saints

S Jonathan Abram

Injured Players

Panthers

DT Jaden Crumedy

Seahawks

DT Cameron Young

Suspended Players

Texans

DL Denico Autry, Houston

Published
Taylor Hodges

TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

