Bulldogs in NFL: When Ex-Bulldogs Dak Prescott, Chris Jones Others Play in Week 2
Week 2 of the NFL season began Thursday night with the Buffalo Bills beating the Miami Dolphins 31-10.
No former Mississippi State players were apart of that game, but there are plenty who will be playing Sunday. Here’s a roundup of who the ex-Bulldogs will be facing in the NFL this weekend:
Active Players
Saints (1-0) at Cowboys (1-0), Noon, FOX
Cowboys
QB Dak Prescott
DE Tyrus Wheat
Saints
LB Willie Gay Jr.
DB J.T. Gray
Colts (0-1) at Packers (0-1), Noon, FOX
Packers
OG Elgton Jenkins
LB Preston Smith
Jets (0-1) at Titans (0-1), Noon, CBS
Titans
DT Jeffrey Simmons
Seahawks (1-0) at Patriots (1-0), Noon, FOX
Seahawks
DE Nathan Pickering
OT Charles Cross
Giants (0-1) at Commanders (0-1), Noon, FOX
Commanders
CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
Browns (0-1) at Jaguars (0-1), Noon, CBS
Jaguars
P Logan Cooke
Raiders (0-1) at Ravens (0-1), Noon, CBS
Raiders
CB Decamerion Richardson
Bengals (0-1) at Chiefs (1-0), 3:25 p.m., CBS
Chiefs
DT Chris Jones
Bears (1-0) at Texans (1-0)
Bears
DE Montez Sweat
Falcons (0-1) at Eagles (1-0), 7:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN
Eagles
CB Darius Slay
Practice Squad
Browns
WR Lideatrick Griffin
Buccaneers
S Marcus Banks
Saints
S Jonathan Abram
Injured Players
Panthers
DT Jaden Crumedy
Seahawks
DT Cameron Young
Suspended Players
Texans
DL Denico Autry, Houston
