Mississippi State Football: Three Offensive Players to Watch at Arizona State
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State has a massive game this weekend on the road at Arizona State. Arizona State is coming off a 48-7 win over Wyoming, which caught the eyes of Mississippi State fans.
It is a game Mississippi State must have if they want to appear in a bowl game. The Bulldogs showed a lot of explosiveness last week against Eastern Kentucky, and they will need to score points this week in what could be a high-scoring affair.
Here are three Mississippi State offensive players to watch against Arizona State.
Albert Reese
Last week, the Mississippi State running game was inconsistent, which was a concern. However, Reese played well, whether at right tackle or guard, but the Bulldogs need to find their starters.
Mississippi State did a lot of rotation along the offensive front, but either way, the unit will have five new starters, so the group must begin to build chemistry, which is hard to do with rotation. Jeff Lebby’s offense is known for his high tempo and stretching the field, but it is a run-first offense at its core.
Mississippi State has to establish the run game this Saturday against Arizona State because it has the edge in talent. The group needs to find its groove before its confidence begins to crumble. Reese played well last week and is a State veteran who needs to lead this unit.
Davon Booth
Returning to the Mississippi State running game with the most dynamic running on the roster. The Utah State transfer rushed for 39 yards on eight carries last week against Eastern Kentucky.
The Bulldogs also rotated at running back a lot, which was expected under Lebby, but Booth has the most big-play potential of any running back. The running game for Mississippi State is critical because they cannot rely on deep shots every game if the other team can stop the run with a weak box.
State needs explosive runs this week to make Arizona State load the box and open up the throws down the field. Booth is the guy who will make those plays.
Kevin Coleman
Mississippi State's standout player last week was quarterback Blake Shapen, but Coleman did not fall far behind. The former SWAC Freshman of the Year racked up 88 receiving yards and a touchdown while rushing for 117 yards on punt returns.
Coleman showed dynamic speed and quickness and looked like the best player on the field. Shapen will need a reliable option in the slot, and Coleman will fill that role.
UTEP transfer Kelly Akharaiyi did not play this week, and it is unclear if he will play this week. Coleman will play a considerable role regardless, but if Akharaiyi is unavailable, he will be even more critical.
