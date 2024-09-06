Mississippi State (Probably) Needs a Win Over Arizona State to Reach a Bowl Game
STARKVILLE, Miss. — It is no secret that Mississippi State's football schedule is brutal. The Bulldogs' entire conference road schedule includes games against College Football Playoff contenders Ole Miss, Tennessee, Georgia, and Texas.
However, their lone non-conference game away from Scott Field is the most important if the Bulldogs want to make the postseason.
New Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby started his tenure off well with a 56-7 dismantling of Eastern Kentucky, and the new-look offense was effective. Mississippi State promoted “Showtime at State” the entire offseason, and it delivered week one as quarterback Blake Shapen slung the ball around well to give himself an impressive stat line: 15 for 20 for 247 yards and three touchdowns.
However, Arizona State also had an impressive week one performance, a 48-7 win over Wyoming. Mississippi State is currently the underdog heading into Tempe, but the opportunity for a win is within reach.
The postseason chances are slim if the Bulldogs do not pull the upset. As mentioned, Mississippi State has a brutal conference schedule, but they have a pair of winnable games at home against Arkansas and Florida.
Besides that, the Bulldogs' chances of winning in conference play will be slim, but they will go bowling with those wins and all four non-conference games. However, with a loss to the Sun Devils, State is staring a 5-7 season right in the face.
Furthermore, State should win this game, and if Lebby is the right guy for the job, it will get done. MSU has the more talented roster and the natural advantage in the trenches most SEC teams have.
It does not have to be aesthetically pleasing, but a win on Saturday is enormous for State, not only for this season but for the entire direction of the program under Lebby.
