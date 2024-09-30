Mississippi State Football: Three Takeaways From Loss to Texas
Mississippi State football dropped its fourth straight game, this time to the second-ranked Texas Longhorns. However, the game went much better for Mississippi State than many anticipated, only falling 35 to 13.
There is no such thing as a moral victory for first-year head coach Jeff Lebby, but this certainly increased fans' morale. Mississippi State played a competitive game, which did not seem possible, but what stood out the most from the game?
Mississippi State Ran the Ball Well
Running the football is a staple of the Lebby offense. Despite the high-flying shots down the field, at its core, it is a run-first offense.
During the first three weeks of the season, the Bulldogs could not find any consistency in the ground game. Mississippi State found some success against Florida, rushing for 240 yards, but the Gator rush defense was not good.
Conversely, Texas has an elite front seven, yet Mississippi State found success running the ball. The Bulldogs finished with 150 rushing yards, which is quite impressive against the Longhorns.
There are still issues along the offensive line, but if Mississippi State can run the ball, that will significantly help down the stretch.
Mississippi State's Defense Made Big Plays
The Mississippi State defense has been dreadful to start the season and did not play great against Texas, allowing the Longhorns to rack up 522 total yards. However, the Bulldog defense finally made big plays, forcing two fumbles, stopping Texas on a fourth down, and getting off the field on third down.
There is still a long way to go for this defense as the season progresses, but the Mississippi State defense showed definite signs of life.
Mississippi State Will Win A SEC Game
Coming into the season, Mississippi State's merely winning a conference game was not unexpected. However, after a brutal start, the odds of the Bulldogs winning a conference game plummeted. Now, Mississippi State has shown that it can be somewhat competitive with the top teams in the nation.
It will not be easy, but Mississippi State hosts Texas A&M and Arkansas, which are both winnable games. Mississippi State football has been a wild ride thus far this season, but there are signs of progress, and that progression will lead to a conference win.
Read More Mississippi State Bulldogs on SI:
When Did Mississippi State’s Upset Attempt Against No. 1 Texas End?
Mississippi State Defense Shows Improvement vs No. 1 Texas, But Issues Remain
Mississippi State's Upset Bid vs Texas: 5 Stats that Tell the Story