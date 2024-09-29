When Did Mississippi State’s Upset Attempt Against No. 1 Texas End?
AUSTIN, Texas – Mississippi State football didn’t beat No. 1 Texas in the Longhorns’ SEC debut, but the Bulldogs surprisingly made the 100,000-plus fans in burnt orange contemplate losing.
The Longhorns ultimately won 35-13 and at first glance, that’s a fairly big margin of victory. But considering where Texas is ranked and being 35-point favorites, an eight-point halftime lead had to be shocking to many people.
Feel free to include me in that list, too. For each game, I have a list of story topics and ideas to write about (for example, the “What Went Right?” and “What Went Wrong” series) and I keep notes related to each of those throughout the game.
A new one, though, is game-deciding moments. The idea being to identify at what point was the win-loss outcome decided.
For the Bulldogs’ game against Texas, I expected the “game-deciding” moment to come in the first quarter. Every time Texas made a big play or forced a turnover, Mississippi State responded with something that kept them in the game.
The Bulldogs proved my expectations wrong because my “game-deciding” moment didn’t come until the end of the third quarter.
When Mississippi State’s Upset Bid Really Ended
The moment can’t be truly appreciated without detailing the events leading up to it.
To start the second half, Texas fumbled the ball away to Mississippi State. But three plays into its first second-half possession, Mississippi State gave the ball back to Texas. (At this point in my notes, in bold letters, I have “does the upset end here?”)
At the end of the Longhorns’ ensuing drive, they kicked a field goal to go up 17-6. However, Mississippi State was flagged for offsides. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian elected to take the three points off the scoreboard and try to convert the fourth-and-three for a first down. (In my notes, I have one word in bold, “nope.”)
The risk didn’t pay off with Arch Manning’s pass falling incomplete and giving Mississippi State the ball back with 10:10 left in the third quarter.
And don’t forget what the Bulldogs have done this season (or haven’t done). Their only win in the first four games was against an FCS school and one of their three losses was to a MAC school. So, the fact this game was as close as it was through three quarters is very surprising.
However, the Bulldogs’ ensuing drive ended in a punt and Manning led the Longhorns down the field and scored a one-yard touchdown run that put Texas up 21-6.
That’s when Mississippi State’s upset bid officially ended.