Mississippi State’s football woes signal deeper football problems?
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The cowbells still ring through Davis Wade Stadium, but the familiar clang could lose its hopeful edge if Mississippi State fans have to endure another disappointing season.
For a lot of them the season feels less like a fresh start and more like a deepening rut for a team searching for answers in the SEC.
The Bulldogs enter 2025 with cautious optimism after a tumultuous three-year stretch marked by the sudden passing of coach Mike Leach in 2022, a short-lived stint by Zach Arnett, and a series of staff changes.
State turned to Jeff Lebby, hired for his offensive pedigree, and he has faced challenges on and off the field as the program seeks stable footing.
“We’re still trying to come together as a group and figure each other out,” receiver Jacoby Jackson said during spring practices, reflecting a sentiment that has echoed throughout the year.
Mississippi State’s schedule offered little room for error, featuring seven home games and five road dates, including matchups against four College Football Playoff teams.
The season opener set a troubling tone, as the Bulldogs fell at home to Toledo, a loss made worse by the revelation that Mississippi State paid the Rockets $1.2 million for the game.
A lotof State fans felt like they paid for their own funeral.
The talent gap between Mississippi State and its SEC rivals has become more apparent.
For the first time since 2009, no Bulldog was selected in the NFL Draft, with senior leaders such as Kelly Akharaiyi, Stone Blanton and Ethan Miner leaving to pursue professional opportunities as undrafted free agents.
The absence of marquee talent has left a leadership void that new recruits and transfers have struggled to fill.
On defense, Mississippi State’s lack of production has been glaring. Through eight SEC games, the Bulldogs managed just five sacks, a far cry from the disruptive defenses that once defined the program.
“We just can’t get to the quarterback,” Lebby said after a lopsided loss to Tennessee. “It’s tough to win in this league when you can’t make plays behind the line.”
Offensively, inconsistency at quarterback and injuries have kept the Bulldogs from finding a rhythm. Transfer Blake Shapen was brought in to bring stability under center, but injuries have limited his impact.
“Every week it’s something new,” running back Davon Booth said. “We’re working hard, but the results just aren’t coming.”
Coaching turnover has added to the instability. The staff saw four new assistants join in the offseason, including Phil Loadholt on the offensive line and Vincent Dancy coaching defensive ends. The result has been a lack of consistency in both schemes and player development.
It’s probably a lot like trying to run a relay with a different team every month.
Athletics director Zac Selmon has found himself under pressure as the losses mount and home attendance dips.
In a letter to supporters, Selmon quoted former safety Johnathan Abram, writing, “You don’t have to go anywhere other than Mississippi State to accomplish your dreams.”
The sentiment, meant to inspire, has instead highlighted the frustration among a fan base yearning for progress. The last couple of years that has more closely resembled a nightmare for a lot of fans.
There have been bright spots off the field. The football program posted a 3.20 GPA in the spring semester, setting a new academic standard for the team.
Mississippi State’s struggles have been felt most acutely among its supporters.
The Bulldogs have not won a conference title since 1941, and their last major bowl win seems increasingly distant. The program’s struggles have moved beyond a period of transition into a deeper blah feeling.
Lebby remains focused on the future, insisting that pride and resilience will eventually pay off.
A few more big pass completions and defensive stops would make fans feel more confident.