Mississippi State gets playful nod in Week 4's SEC Roll Call episode
STARKVILLE, Miss. — If you’re reading this, then you probably already know Mississippi State has already doubled its win total from last season.
That’s a great milestone to achieve and speaks to the Bulldogs’ improvement overall.
But considering doubling last season’s win total is just four, it’s not exactly brag-worthy like in the latest episode of SEC Roll Call. Instead, just ring those bells.
Mississippi State makes just a brief appearance in this week’s episode from the comedic mind of Matt Mitchell. But it’s a funny one.
Mitchell dons his maroon and white attire starting at the 1:33 mark in the video above, but the whole thing is worth your time.
A brief appearance is really all that’s warranted for the Bulldogs, for now.
Going 4-0 in non-conference play is great for the program. But when you’re competing for airtime against the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Florida (those last two are included for bad reasons), plus fun characters like Darth Mizzou, Vandy sailor and the LSU cajun, then you need more than wins against two group of five teams, an FCS school and an overrated Arizona State team.
That being said a “rank me cowards” line would’ve been very appropriate. But we’ve already covered that.
Mississippi State will gets its chance for some more airtime this week when it begins SEC play against No. 15 Tennessee (who got about the same amount of airtime as the Bulldogs).
A win against the Volunteers should lead to plenty of great moments in next week’s SEC Roll Call. Plus, all the implications a win would mean for the actual Mississippi State football team.
Here are a few other highlights and favorite moments from Week 4’s episode:
- We knew coming into this there would plenty of jokes about Oklahoma’s win against Auburn and Mitchell does not disappoint;
- (Ground)Hog Day;
- Ha ha, poor Florida. Has the funniest lines for all the wrong reasons;
- LSU’s “Mississippi Gumbo” recipe (“whatever mascot they have this year meat”);
- Pat MacAfee’s thighs;
- “Boy scout troop with a football team”;
- Kentucky already moving on to basketball; and
- The Alabama tattoo.
Now, we wait to see what chaos unfolds this weekend.
While we wait, can somebody review Mitchell’s cowbell ringing technique? Am I wrong in thinking it’s an awkward motion?
Maybe if he makes the trip over to Starkville, like he did for Missouri’s game against Kansas (which is another great video you should check out), then perhaps some experts can give him some pointers.