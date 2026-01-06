Mississippi State has its 2026 backup quarterback in ex-Mountaineer
Mississippi State has its backup quarterback for 2026.
Appalachian State quarterback AJ Swann has committed to Mississippi State. With freshman Kamario Taylor set to start at quarterback next season, Swann provides the Bulldogs an insurance policy should Taylor get injured. Or have severe hand cramps again.
This will be Swann's third SEC school to be a part of. He began his collegiate career at Vanderbilt in 2022 and played in 15 games for the Commodores. While in Nashville, Swann completed 56 percent of his passes for 2,731 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Swann spent the 2024 season as a backup at LSU, but played in only two games and threw four total passes. He then transferred to the Mountaineers for the 2025 season.
While at Appalachian State he played in seven games while dealing with different injuries. In his limited action, Swan threw for 1,495 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Swann's commitment does check a box of the list of needs for Mississippi State this offseason, but still more needs haven't been filled.
Mississippi State Transfer Portal
Incoming Bulldogs
- WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)
- DE Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)
- QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)
Official Visits Scheduled
- CB Tyran Chappell (Houston Christian)
- OL DJ Chester (LSU)
- DL Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)
- EDGE Tunmise Adeleye ( UNLV)
- DL Tarvorise Brown (Florida)
- OT Veguer Jean Jumeau (Tennessee State)
- DT Ahmad Breaux (LSU)
- DL Khalil Poteat (Temple)
- S Justin Denson Jr. (Michigan State)
- CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)
- WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)
- OL Mario Nash (Florida State)
- OL Lucas Simmons (Florida State)
- QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)
- WR Earnest Campbell (Sacramento State)
- TE Jeff Carpenter (Nevada)
- OL Grant Seagren (Oklahoma State)
- CB Daniel Harris (Georgia)
- OT Anwar O'Neal (Delaware)
- DL Brandon Davis-Swain (Colorado)
- EDGE Jalen Thompson (Michigan State)
- OL Miles McVay (North Carolina)
Outgoing Bulldogs
- WR Jordan Mosley
- S Stonka Burnside
- WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)
- WR Anson Lewis
- DL Terrance Hibbler
- OL Jaekwon Bouldin
- WR Jaron Glover
- DL Corey Clark
- OL Alex Lopez
- K Marlon Hauck
- OL Brennan Smith
- S Tony Mitchell
- WR Markus Allen
- DE Joseph Head
- TE Max Reese
- OL Jimothy Lewis Jr.
- WR Ferzell Shepard
- TE Emeka Iloh
- S Lo'Kavion Jackson
- TE Cam Ball
- QB Luke Kromenhoek
- RB Johnnie Daniels
- S Tyler Woodard
- CB Dwight Lewis III
- DL Ashun Shepphard
- WR Davian Jackson
- P Nathan Tiyce
- DT Kai McClendon
- CB Elijah Cannon
- S Cyrus Reyes
- OL Luke Work
- RB Seth Davis
- OL Koby Keenum
