Mississippi State has its 2026 backup quarterback in ex-Mountaineer

Mississippi State has its backup quarterback for 2026.

Appalachian State quarterback AJ Swann has committed to Mississippi State. With freshman Kamario Taylor set to start at quarterback next season, Swann provides the Bulldogs an insurance policy should Taylor get injured. Or have severe hand cramps again.

This will be Swann's third SEC school to be a part of. He began his collegiate career at Vanderbilt in 2022 and played in 15 games for the Commodores. While in Nashville, Swann completed 56 percent of his passes for 2,731 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Swann spent the 2024 season as a backup at LSU, but played in only two games and threw four total passes. He then transferred to the Mountaineers for the 2025 season.

While at Appalachian State he played in seven games while dealing with different injuries. In his limited action, Swan threw for 1,495 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Swann's commitment does check a box of the list of needs for Mississippi State this offseason, but still more needs haven't been filled.

Mississippi State Transfer Portal

Incoming Bulldogs

WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)

DE Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)

Official Visits Scheduled

CB Tyran Chappell (Houston Christian)

OL DJ Chester (LSU)

EDGE Tunmise Adeleye ( UNLV)

DL Tarvorise Brown (Florida)

OT Veguer Jean Jumeau (Tennessee State)

DT Ahmad Breaux (LSU)

DL Khalil Poteat (Temple)

S Justin Denson Jr. (Michigan State)

CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)

OL Mario Nash (Florida State)

OL Lucas Simmons (Florida State)

WR Earnest Campbell (Sacramento State)

TE Jeff Carpenter (Nevada)

OL Grant Seagren (Oklahoma State)

CB Daniel Harris (Georgia)

OT Anwar O'Neal (Delaware)

DL Brandon Davis-Swain (Colorado)

EDGE Jalen Thompson (Michigan State)

OL Miles McVay (North Carolina)

Outgoing Bulldogs

WR Jordan Mosley

S Stonka Burnside

WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)

WR Anson Lewis

DL Terrance Hibbler

OL Jaekwon Bouldin

WR Jaron Glover

DL Corey Clark

OL Alex Lopez

K Marlon Hauck

OL Brennan Smith

S Tony Mitchell

WR Markus Allen

DE Joseph Head

TE Max Reese

OL Jimothy Lewis Jr.

WR Ferzell Shepard

TE Emeka Iloh

S Lo'Kavion Jackson

TE Cam Ball

QB Luke Kromenhoek

RB Johnnie Daniels

S Tyler Woodard

CB Dwight Lewis III

DL Ashun Shepphard

WR Davian Jackson

P Nathan Tiyce

DT Kai McClendon

CB Elijah Cannon

S Cyrus Reyes

OL Luke Work

RB Seth Davis

OL Koby Keenum

