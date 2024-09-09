Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State Hosts Toledo: How to Watch

The Bulldogs will try to bounce back from last week’s loss to Arizona State at home against the Toledo Rockets

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs players run onto the field before the game against Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Bulldogs will be back home this week to face Toledo.
Mississippi State Bulldogs players run onto the field before the game against Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Bulldogs will be back home this week to face Toledo. / Matt Bush-Imagn Images
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State is having a lot of new experiences this season and it’ll continue this week when Toledo comes to Starkville for the first time.

The Bulldogs and Rockets have never played one another, which is the third-straight first meeting for Mississippi State and their opponent.

The Rockets are off to a 2-0 start and will bring an experienced group of players, especially on the defensive side.

““This program is incredibly established,” Lebby said. “Head football coach has been there 16 years in some capacity… they have had a ton of success for them to come down here Saturday night will be no big deal for that program.

“They have a defensive unit with seven starters who are sixth-year players. Offensively, they have some skill guys who can do some really good things with the ball in their hands… We look forward to that challenge.”

How to Watch: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Toledo Rockets

Who: Toledo (2-0) at Mississippi State (1-1)

When: 6:30 p.m. p.m., Saturday, August 31

Where: Starkville, Mississippi, Davis Wade Stadium

TV: ESPNU

Radio: MSU Sports Network (Sirius XM 108 or 204)

Series: This will be the first ever game between the Bulldogs and Rockets.

Last time out, MSU: Arizona State 30, Mississippi State 23

Last time out, EKU: Toledo 38, UMass 23

