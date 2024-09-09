Mississippi State Hosts Toledo: How to Watch
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State is having a lot of new experiences this season and it’ll continue this week when Toledo comes to Starkville for the first time.
The Bulldogs and Rockets have never played one another, which is the third-straight first meeting for Mississippi State and their opponent.
The Rockets are off to a 2-0 start and will bring an experienced group of players, especially on the defensive side.
““This program is incredibly established,” Lebby said. “Head football coach has been there 16 years in some capacity… they have had a ton of success for them to come down here Saturday night will be no big deal for that program.
“They have a defensive unit with seven starters who are sixth-year players. Offensively, they have some skill guys who can do some really good things with the ball in their hands… We look forward to that challenge.”
How to Watch: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Toledo Rockets
Who: Toledo (2-0) at Mississippi State (1-1)
When: 6:30 p.m. p.m., Saturday, August 31
Where: Starkville, Mississippi, Davis Wade Stadium
TV: ESPNU
Radio: MSU Sports Network (Sirius XM 108 or 204)
Series: This will be the first ever game between the Bulldogs and Rockets.
Last time out, MSU: Arizona State 30, Mississippi State 23
Last time out, EKU: Toledo 38, UMass 23
