Jeff Lebby Talks Loss to Arizona State and Upcoming Matchup with Toledo
Mississippi State football suffered its first defeat of the season against Arizona State on Saturday. Head coach Jeff Lebby took his team on its first road trip of the season. The team played a disappointing first half of football, followed by a gutsy second-half performance.
“We want to play a heck of alot better early to avoid falling into that 30-3 hole,” Lebby said. “I am incredibly proud of my guys for fighting in the second half… but I think our guys understand the fine line between being on the right and wrong side of things.”
Mississippi State started the season with a dominant 56-7 win over Eastern Kentucky, and the following Monday, Lebby mentioned wanting his teams to learn lessons even after a win.
Unfortunately, the Bulldogs have to learn a lesson this week after a loss, but Lebby wants consistency from the coaching staff.
“There is a bunch of them (lessons), especially going through this as a group in year one,” Lebby said. “Our players need to understand that the staff will be the same people this week as last.”
The biggest issue for the offense against Arizona State was the lack of a running game. Lebby’s offense is often misconstrued as a pass-happy offense, but at its core, it is a run-first scheme.
Mississippi State finished the day with just 24 rushing yards, and despite its good looks and personnel, the team did not execute well.
“Just way too many inconsistencies,” Lebby said. “All day long in the run game, we had the right people, but fundamentally, we did not play clean…. I talked to our guys, and our intent was good, but the execution has to be cleaner.”
Mississippi State will face Toledo this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT at David Wade Stadium. Toledo is coming off an 11-win season a year ago, and Lebby understands the challenge they present.
“This program is incredibly established,” Lebby said. “Head football coach has been there 16 years in some capacity… they have had a ton of success for them to come down here Saturday night will be no big deal for that program.”
Fellow MAC teams Northern Illinois, which beat Notre Dame, and Bowling Green, which almost upset Penn State, should put the Bulldogs on notice. The Rockets also have a veteran team, and if Mississippi State drags its feet early, it could be costly.
“They have a defensive unit with seven starters who are sixth-year players,” Lebby said. “Offensively, they have some skill guys who can do some really good things with the ball in their hands… We look forward to that challenge.”
