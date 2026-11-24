Most recruiting websites have Willis High School (Texas) wide receiver Trey Finney ranked as a three-star, but college coaches evidently around the country disagree: he holds 47 offers ahead of the winter contact period, and more are likely to start vying for his services in the near future.

Mississippi State has jumped into the mix, extending an offer to the 5-foot-9, 175-pound receiver last month on Oct. 12. He was offered by special teams coordinator Cliff Odom, who thinks Finney, a top playmaker from the Lone Star State, could be a great fit in the return game.

“I was offered by Cliff Odom,” Finney said. “I was extremely honored to be offered by those guys. This program is one that I am taking very seriously based on how they play guys that look like me with my skill set. I’m looking to build a relationship with the wide receivers coach in the near future. I love their system. I feel like this system I would thrive in because they give the ball to guys in space.”

#AGTG I’m blessed to my complete my junior regular season pic.twitter.com/JSteThVoWi — Trey Finney (@TreyFinney2) November 9, 2026

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Finney indeed thrives in space. Turn on the tape and he’s an explosive and twitchy wideout who can make defenders miss, elude contact and stay on his feet with excellent top-end speed. Simply stated, he’s a home-run threat with the ball in his hands, and that trait has led to a windfall of college teams extending offers to the Class of 2028 playmaker. Mississippi State has emerged as a key leader, but SEC powerhouse Alabama is also chief among his top schools.

“Getting ready for track and narrowing my list down is next on my list,” Finney said. “I’m trying to get to University of Arizona. I would like to check their campus out as well. I look to make my commitment this summer for sure. I want to get that process behind me, so I can just focus on my senior year.”

What can make the Bulldogs stand out in Finney’s mind? A commitment to the tradition of the program and continued relationships with the coaching staff, especially wide receivers coach Philip Montgomery.

“They are arguably in the toughest conference in college football,” Finney said. “They've also had a lot of guys that come from their program and done well in the NFL. They have a nucleus of alumni that comes back and pour into the kids that are currently there. Their alum mentors the current guys as well.”

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