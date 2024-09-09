Mississippi State Needs a Stronger Run Game to Maximize Kelly Akharaiyi’s Impact
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Most of the Mississippi State transfer brought in during the offseason made their debut against Eastern Kentucky.
However, the most anticipated transfer other than Blake Shapen didn’t play in the season-opener.
A lot of excitement surrounded Kelly Akharaiyi being a part of Jeff Lebby’s high-flying offense after catching 48 passes for 1,033 yards and seven touchdowns last season at UTEP. His 21.5 yards per catch was the fifth best in the nation.
Unfortunately, we haven’t seen the 6-1 senior show his full potential. A preseason injury kept him from playing against Eastern Kentucky and he was targeted just twice against Arizona State.
His first target was a deep pass down the middle of the field that fell incomplete, but drew a pass interference penalty that brought the Bulldogs to the 50-yard line.
Akharaiyi’s first catch as Bulldog came in the third quarter on a short pass to the right side of the field for an 18-yard gain.
So, is the amazing debut performance Bulldog fans had dreamt of before the season? No. (To be fair, there weren’t many good performances from Mississippi State’s players against Arizona State). But seeing Akharaiyi actually play and not stand on the sidelines in street clothes is a great sign.
How Akharaiyi Can Best Show Off His Skills
One thing to remember is the type of offense UTEP ran last year. The Miners were a run-heavy offense, running the ball 447 times for nearly 1,500 yards.
Akharaiyi excelled at catching deep passes that were a by-product of teams having to commit more defenders to stopping the run, leaving him in more 1-on-1 situations where his combination of size and speed allowed him to easily beat defenders.
The fact Akharaiyi did what he did last year in a run-first offense is part of what made him coveted in the transfer portal. But it might have also been what helped him be successful.
Mississippi State didn’t have much success running the ball against Arizona State (it did against EKU, but that’s an FCS school). The Bulldogs ran the ball 27 times for 24 total net yards.
That’s not going to force many defensive coordinators to commit more defenders to stopping the run. If Mississippi State wants to get the most out of Akharaiyi this season, the Bulldogs will need to run the ball better.
