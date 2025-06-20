Mississippi State lands commitment ahead of next official visit weekend
Mississippi State’s football coaching staff was busy last weekend with a batch of recruits making official visits to Starkville and they’ll be back at it again this weekend.
If the results from the upcoming weekend are anything like what’s come from last weekend, it’ll be a good weekend for the Bulldogs. Especially, the positive results are still coming in.
Tight end Luke Hutchinson announced his commitment to Mississippi State on Friday via his social media. He was one of the many visitors last weekend and is the fifth to commit to the Bulldogs from that group.
Hutchinson, the son of NFL legend Steve Hutchinson, had an official visit planned to Texas A&M this weekend, but has canceled that visit and others. He visited Virginia earlier this month and holds offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Texas A&M, Pittsburgh, Virginia and Nebraska.
Mississippi State Bulldogs 2026 Recruiting Class
2026 Commitments
- ATH Jaiden Taylor, 6-foot-0, 180 lbs., Noxubee County (Macon, Miss.)
- QB Brodie McWhorter, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs., Cass HS (Kingston, Ga.)
- RB Jaeden Hill, 6-foot-0, 220 lbs., Tupelo HS (Tupelo, Miss.)
- OL Jakobe Green, 6-foot-3.5, 360 lbs., Niceville HS (Niceville, Fla.)
- WR Camden Capehart, 5-foot-8, 145 lbs., Winnsboro (Winnsboro, Texas)
- DL Kaleb Morris, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs., Mary G. Montgomery (Semmes, Ala.)
- OT Charles Humphrey, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs., Bearden (Memphis, Tenn.)
- TE Adam Land, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs., A. Crawford Mosley (Panama City, Fla.)
- CB Camron Brown, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs., Valdosta (Valdosta, Ga.)
- S Antavius Watts, 6-foot-0, 185 lbs., Carver (Columbus, Ga.)
- S Kolby Barrett, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs., Baylor School (Alcoa, Tenn.)
- OT Dylan Steen, 6-foot-4, 275 lbs., St. Thomas Aquinas (Miami, Fla.)
- LB Maurice Jones, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs., Dr. Phillips (Orlando, Fla.)
- OT Jayden Ross, 6-foot-6, 315 lbs., Ocean Springs (Ocean Springs, Miss.)
- TE Luke Hutchinson, 6-foot-3.5, 235 lbs., MBA (Nashville, Tenn.)