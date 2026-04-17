Mississippi State Lands Early Official Visit From Texas Cornerback After Offer

Every recruitment has its own pace. Some drag into the fall. Some take months to build. And then there are the ones like J’Lynnd Kellow’s, where the offer goes out and the wheels start turning right away.

Mississippi State, according to Rivals, reportedly made its move on Thursday, offering the three-star Willis (Texas) cornerback on the first day of the contact period. It didn’t take long for Kellow to respond. Within hours, he had an official visit to Starkville on the books.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back will be in town May 28-31, he told Rivals, giving the Bulldogs an early shot to make a strong impression in a recruitment that already includes Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Baylor, and Iowa State.

Kellow didn’t hide why Mississippi State jumped out to him.

“The competition level there, I love it and can thrive in it,” he told Rivals after scheduling the visit.

He also pointed to the early connection with the staff.

“Also, the love the coaching staff is showing and how interested in me and what I have to offer,” he continued. “I am just as interested in the school as they are in me, so I had to set the official visit.”

That’s the kind of momentum Mississippi State wants as it tries to build its 2027 defensive back class. Getting an official visit locked in this quickly is usually a sign that both sides see something worth exploring.

Kellow’s schedule is already taking shape. He’ll visit Mississippi State on May 28-31, Oklahoma State on June 4-6, Iowa State on June 12-14, and Baylor on June 19-21. Arkansas is still in the mix as well.

For now, the headline is simple. Mississippi State offered, Kellow responded, and the Bulldogs will get the first official visit of his summer. Some recruitments move slow. This one clearly isn’t.

Official Visit Scheduled With Pontoto OL

Pontotoc offensive lineman Gage Luther a 6-foot-6, 280-pound interior lineman, has scheduled an official visit to Mississippi State. He also has an official visit set with Virginia Tech on June 19. Arkansas has shown interest as well, though no visit has been scheduled there at this time.

Mississippi State plans to keep a close eye on Luther as the evaluation period continues. Gene’s Page’s Rion Young reports that “close sources to the family have mentioned they know Luther would love to be a Bulldog… seeing him commit to the Bulldogs in the future would not be a surprise to those who know him.”

Luther is expected to remain a priority target as the Bulldogs continue building their 2027 offensive line board.

Mississippi State 2027 Signing Class

ATH Trae Collings, Ridgeland (Miss.)

WR Javarious Griffin, Cleveland (Miss.) Central

CB Brandon Allen Jr., Atlanta Westlake

S Hudson Fuqua, Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale

IOL Caleb Unger, Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Miss.)

RB Christian Alexander, Tunica Rosa Fort (Miss.)