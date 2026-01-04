Mississippi State lands key returnee, first transfer in banner Sunday
In this story:
Mississippi State fans making a list of the most important players to retain for the 2026 season probably had a lot of the same names at the top of their lists.
Quarterback Kamario Taylor and Fluff Bothwell would likely top a lot of the lists. Defensively, there’s really one name Bulldog fans wanted to see come back, cornerback Kelley Jones.
Those fans got to see that Sunday afternoon.
In a social media post on Mississippi State football’s social media accounts, Jones’ return to Starkville next season was announced.
The fear around Jones wasn’t him leaving through the transfer portal. Rather his other choice was to enter the NFL Draft. He would’ve been selected on the draft’s first two days and received a first round grade from ESPN’s Mel Kiper.
Jones earned that after a season where opposing offenses routinely threw away from him. Wake Forest certainly avoided him in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. He allowed just 11 completions and directly forced 11 incompletions. He finished the 2025 season with 34 tackles and two interceptions. He also scooped up a blocked PAT in the bowl game Friday.
With Jones in the fold for the 2026 season, the Bulldogs have a lockdown corner that’ll be on many lists of the SEC’s best cornerbacks.
First transfer commitment
Combine the news about Jones with Mississippi State receiving its first commitment from the transfer portal, then it’s been a very good Sunday for the Bulldogs.
Former Missouri wide receiver Marquis Johnson committed to Mississippi State on Sunday afternoon with a very short post on his social media account.
“Ima bulldog (sic).”
The Bulldogs likely won’t see Brenen Thompson complete his hail mary attempt for another year of eligibility and will need to replace his speed. With a social media account handle of “The Flash” it looks like the Bulldogs got their replacement.
Johnson has one season of eligibility remaining after three seasons at Missouri. He caught 66 passes for 1,075 yards and six touchdowns while with the Tigers, inclduing 28 catches for 340 yards and two touchdowns this past season.
Mississippi State Transfer Portal
Incoming Bulldogs
- WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)
Official Visits Scheduled
- CB Tyran Chappell (Houston Christian)
- OL DJ Chester (LSU)
- DL Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)
- EDGE Tunmise Adeleye ( UNLV)
- DL Tarvorise Brown (Florida)
- OT Veguer Jean Jumeau (Tennessee State)
- DT Ahmad Breaux (LSU)
- DL Khalil Poteat (Temple)
- S Justin Denson Jr. (Michigan State)
- CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)
- WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)
- OL Mario Nash (Florida State)
- OL Lucas Simmons (Florida State)
- QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)
- WR Earnest Campbell (Sacramento State)
- TE Jeff Carpenter (Nevada)
- OL Grant Seagren (Oklahoma State)
- CB Daniel Harris (Georgia)
- OT Anwar O'Neal (Delaware)
- DL Brandon Davis-Swain (Colorado)
- EDGE Jalen Thompson (Michigan State)
- OL Miles McVay (North Carolina)
Outgoing Bulldogs
- WR Jordan Mosley
- S Stonka Burnside
- WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)
- WR Anson Lewis
- DL Terrance Hibbler
- OL Jaekwon Bouldin
- WR Jaron Glover
- DL Corey Clark
- OL Alex Lopez
- K Marlon Hauck
- OL Brennan Smith
- S Tony Mitchell
- WR Markus Allen
- DE Joseph Head
- TE Max Reese
- OL Jimothy Lewis Jr.
- WR Ferzell Shepard
- TE Emeka Iloh
- S Lo'Kavion Jackson
- TE Cam Ball
- QB Luke Kromenhoek
- RB Johnnie Daniels
- S Tyler Woodard
- CB Dwight Lewis III
- DL Ashun Shepphard
- WR Davian Jackson
- P Nathan Tiyce
- DT Kai McClendon
- CB Elijah Cannon
- S Cyrus Reyes
- OL Luke Work
- RB Seth Davis
DAWG FEED:
Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.