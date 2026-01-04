Mississippi State lands key returnee, first transfer in banner Sunday

Mississippi State fans making a list of the most important players to retain for the 2026 season probably had a lot of the same names at the top of their lists.

Quarterback Kamario Taylor and Fluff Bothwell would likely top a lot of the lists. Defensively, there’s really one name Bulldog fans wanted to see come back, cornerback Kelley Jones.

Those fans got to see that Sunday afternoon.

In a social media post on Mississippi State football’s social media accounts, Jones’ return to Starkville next season was announced.

The fear around Jones wasn’t him leaving through the transfer portal. Rather his other choice was to enter the NFL Draft. He would’ve been selected on the draft’s first two days and received a first round grade from ESPN’s Mel Kiper.

Jones earned that after a season where opposing offenses routinely threw away from him. Wake Forest certainly avoided him in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. He allowed just 11 completions and directly forced 11 incompletions. He finished the 2025 season with 34 tackles and two interceptions. He also scooped up a blocked PAT in the bowl game Friday.

With Jones in the fold for the 2026 season, the Bulldogs have a lockdown corner that’ll be on many lists of the SEC’s best cornerbacks.

First transfer commitment

Combine the news about Jones with Mississippi State receiving its first commitment from the transfer portal, then it’s been a very good Sunday for the Bulldogs.

Former Missouri wide receiver Marquis Johnson committed to Mississippi State on Sunday afternoon with a very short post on his social media account.

“Ima bulldog (sic).”

Ima bulldog . — 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝙵𝚕𝚊𝚜𝚑 (@_SpeedyQuis) January 4, 2026

The Bulldogs likely won’t see Brenen Thompson complete his hail mary attempt for another year of eligibility and will need to replace his speed. With a social media account handle of “The Flash” it looks like the Bulldogs got their replacement.

Johnson has one season of eligibility remaining after three seasons at Missouri. He caught 66 passes for 1,075 yards and six touchdowns while with the Tigers, inclduing 28 catches for 340 yards and two touchdowns this past season.

Mississippi State Transfer Portal

Incoming Bulldogs

WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)

Official Visits Scheduled

CB Tyran Chappell (Houston Christian)

OL DJ Chester (LSU)

DL Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)

EDGE Tunmise Adeleye ( UNLV)

DL Tarvorise Brown (Florida)

OT Veguer Jean Jumeau (Tennessee State)

DT Ahmad Breaux (LSU)

DL Khalil Poteat (Temple)

S Justin Denson Jr. (Michigan State)

CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)

WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)

OL Mario Nash (Florida State)

OL Lucas Simmons (Florida State)

QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)

WR Earnest Campbell (Sacramento State)

TE Jeff Carpenter (Nevada)

OL Grant Seagren (Oklahoma State)

CB Daniel Harris (Georgia)

OT Anwar O'Neal (Delaware)

DL Brandon Davis-Swain (Colorado)

EDGE Jalen Thompson (Michigan State)

OL Miles McVay (North Carolina)

Outgoing Bulldogs

WR Jordan Mosley

S Stonka Burnside

WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)

WR Anson Lewis

DL Terrance Hibbler

OL Jaekwon Bouldin

WR Jaron Glover

DL Corey Clark

OL Alex Lopez

K Marlon Hauck

OL Brennan Smith

S Tony Mitchell

WR Markus Allen

DE Joseph Head

TE Max Reese

OL Jimothy Lewis Jr.

WR Ferzell Shepard

TE Emeka Iloh

S Lo'Kavion Jackson

TE Cam Ball

QB Luke Kromenhoek

RB Johnnie Daniels

S Tyler Woodard

CB Dwight Lewis III

DL Ashun Shepphard

WR Davian Jackson

P Nathan Tiyce

DT Kai McClendon

CB Elijah Cannon

S Cyrus Reyes

OL Luke Work

RB Seth Davis

DAWG FEED: