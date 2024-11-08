Cowbell Corner

Three Tennessee Defenders Mississippi State Must Watch in Crucial SEC Showdown

Mississippi State takes on Tennessee's standout defense in a tough SEC matchup. Discover the key defenders the Bulldogs will need to overcome to pull off an upset.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. (0) reacts with fans after a game against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. (0) reacts with fans after a game against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Matt Bush-Imagn Images
Mississippi State’s offense has been the better half of the team this season and if the Bulldogs want to add to the chaos in the SEC standings, the offense will have to be even better.

That won’t be an easy mission for Mississippi State in the final three games of the 2024 campaign and their most difficult opponent comes this Saturday.

The Bulldogs will face one of the nation’s best defenses Saturday night in one of the most difficult places to play. The odds aren’t in the Bulldogs’ favor.

One silver lining is the experience freshman quarterback Michael Van Buren will get simply by playing in the game. Austin, Texas and Athens, Ga. are tough places to play as a road team, but Knoxville, Tenn. is even tougher.

But the games are played for a reason and Van Buren and Mississippi State have a (tiny) chance at pulling off the upset. If the Bulldogs hope to do that, they’ll have to watch for these three Tennessee defenders:

James Pearce Jr., DL

Pearce was recently named one of 12 semifinalists for the Lombardi Award that is given to the nation’s best lineman or linebacker. He’s certainly a favorite to win the award with his play this year, too. Through eight games, Pearce has 23 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks. He also has nine quarterback hits, one pass breakup and a forced fumble.

Will Brooks, DB

The redshirt senior leads one of the nation’s best defenses with three interceptions, along with the second-most tackles (37) and 2.5 TFL.

Arion Carter, LB

The Volunteers’ sophomore linebacker leads the team in tackles with 43 total and 16 solo. He also has 4.5 TFL, one interception and three pass breakups.

Taylor Hodges
