Three Tennessee Stars Powering Their Offense Ahead of Clash With Mississippi State
Mississippi State’s offense has struggled to get going early in games, even against inferior opponents like UMass.
The Bulldogs trailed the Minutemen 10-0 after the first quarter, but eventually find the right buttons to push to win 45-20.
No. 7 Tennessee hasn’t had that problem. The Volunteers have scored 78 points in the first quarter this season. A large reason for that is the play-calling of coach Josh Heupel, but another large reason is the skilled players Tennessee has on offense.
Here are three of those players:
Nico Iamaleava, QB
The only reason Michael Van Buren isn’t considered the best freshman SEC quarterback this season is because Iamaleava is playing. The Volunteers’ freshman signal caller has thrown for 1,705 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He also has a 65.4 completion percentage and is averaging 8.2 yards per completion.
Dylan Sampson, RB
The beneficiary of a great offensive line, which we’ll get to shortly, Sampson leads the rushing attack for Tennessee with 980 yards this season and 19 touchdowns, tied for second in the nation. He’s also consistent. Sampson hasn’t gained less than 100 yards since the calendar flipped to October, which includes 138 yards in 19-14 loss to Arkansas.
Cooper Mays, C
As mentioned, Tennessee has one of the nation’s best offensive lines and Cooper Mays may be the best of the starting five. Mays was a preseason First-Team All-American by multiple outlets and has offense that has given up 18 sacks this season (2.25 per game).