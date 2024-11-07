SEC Football Week 11 Storylines: Can Mississippi State Shock the World?
Vanderbilt made national waves when it stunned top-ranked Alabama on Oct. 5. Ditto Northern Illinois when it took down No. 5 Notre Dame as a four-touchdown underdog.
These are seminal wins for smaller programs unaccustomed to beating ranked opponents.
Saturday night in Knoxville, Mississippi State gets an opportunity to make a splash against No. 7 Tennessee.
The Bulldogs certainly have a heavy lift against the 7-1 Vols who boast one of the SEC's top defensive units. Still, the Commodores and the Huskies showed that on any given Saturday, anything is possible in college football.
Plus, MSU enters Week 11 battle-tested, having already faced Texas, Georgia, and Texas A&M. And nabbing a win last Saturday, even against UMass, provided a much-needed confidence boost.
A trip to Rocky Top gives Mississippi State and Jeff Lebby an opportunity for a signature win that can propel the program into the offseason. Here are 5 other key SEC storylines in Week 11.
5. So We Meet Again
Oklahoma and Missouri meet in Columbia in a revival of an old Big 12/Big 8 rivalrly from yesteryear. This will be the first meeting of the schools since 2011, when the Sooners won in Norman, 38-28. With Mizzou, Alabama, and LSU left on the schedule, OU will need one upset to become bowl-eligible.
4. Stability in Gainesville
Florida travels to Texas knowing Billy Napier will be back on the sidelines in 2025, ending speculation about his immediate job security. The Gators still have a big hill to climb in Austin, especially with QB DJ Lagway hurting, but stabilizing the staff can only help this young team over the next four games.
3. Strength on Strength in Nashville
One of the best games within the game this weekend will be when Vanderbilt lines up against the South Carolina defense. The Commodores have one of the league's best pass protection units, but that'll be tested against the dynamic Gamecock edge duo of Kyle Kennard and Dylan Stewart.
2. Jalen Milroe vs. Garrett Nussmeier
LSU hosting Alabama features a lot of terrific matchups, but none bigger than the one between the quarterbacks. Milroe and Nussmeier are very talented and capable of taking games over. But they also lacked consistency in October, so their play will go a long way to determining who stays in the CFP race.
1. Ole Miss' Massive Opportunity
Can No. 16 Ole Miss vault into the thick of the playoff conversation? Absolutely, and it all begins with a high-profile visit from Georgia. The Rebels are coming off their best game of 2024, pounding Arkansas, 63-31, and the D will present problems for Bulldogs QB Carson Beck who's thrown 11 picks in the last four games.