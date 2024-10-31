ESPN Analyst Boldly Compares Mississippi State QB to Heisman Trophy Favorite
ESPN's Tom Luginbill is one of the country's foremost authorities on not just college football but also high school recruiting.
On this week's College Football Live segment revealing the top true freshmen of the week, Luginbill compared Mississippi State's Michael Van Buren Jr. to one of this year's Heisman Trophy frontrunners.
"Michael Van Buren is a right-handed Dillon Gabriel," said Luginbill during the broadcast. "I believe that's what he's going to develop into. Now, I understand Mississippi State is struggling right now, but he's played really well, and he's a foundational block; 309 yards, three touchdowns, 22-of-31 last week versus Arkansas. He just keeps getting better and better, and when they get better around him, look out."
For context, Gabriel is the quarterback of top-ranked Oregon and he's on the short list of Heisman favorites entering the final month of the regular season.
Gabriel, whose career includes stops at UCF and Oklahoma, is also one of the most prolific passers in college football history.
Of course, Van Buren has a long way to go before matching what Gabriel has done at this level. Still, it's encouraging that an analyst of Luginbill's caliber and experience recognizes how quickly MVB has developed in his four starts, and more importantly where he might be headed in Starkville.
The Bulldogs host Massachusetts Saturday in Van Buren's first chance this season to supercharge his growth against a non-SEC defense.
