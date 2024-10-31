Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State vs. UMass: Bulldogs Defense Faces Dual-Threat QB Test Again

Mississippi State football faces another dual-threat QB challenge against UMass. Can the Bulldogs contain Taisun Phommachanh and avoid another upset?

Taylor Hodges

Massachusetts Minutemen quarterback Taisun Phommachanh (3) gets past Auburn Tigers defenders during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State didn’t have much success stopping a dual-threat quarterback last week against Arkansas.

Razorbacks’ quarterback Taylen Green led his offense to a 58-25 win with nearly 400 yards of total offense (314 passing yards, 79 rushing yards), six total touchdowns (five passing, one rushing) and just one interception.

If the Bulldogs (1-7, 0-5 SEC) want to avoid another shocking upset, they’ll have to stop another dual-threat quarterback.

“We've got to get this guy on the ground when we have opportunities,” Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said this week. “It's about us making sure that we know who's got the QB, who's  got the back, and all of the quarterback run game. Then, from a scramble standpoint, the contain-rusher cannot get outside and understanding those things right there. When you're playing QB-run guys, you're playing guys that have the ability to go extend the play.”

Here are three UMass players to watch on offense, starting with the Minutemen’s dual-threat quarterback.

Taisun Phommachanh, QB

Massachusetts Minutemen quarterback Taisun Phommachanh (3) looks to throw a pass during a warm up.
  • Height: 6’ 4”
  • Weight: 220 lbs.
  • Class: Redshirt Senior
  • 2024 Stats: 126-221, 1,541 yards, 8 TDs, 6 INT, 192.63 ypg; 101 carries, 282 yards, 3 TDs, 35.25 ypg.

Jakobie Keeney-James, WR

Eastern Washington Eagles wide receiver Jakobie James (11) catches a pass during the first half.
  • Height: 6’ 1”
  • Weight: 195 lbs.
  • Class: Graduate Student
  • 2024 Stats: 32 catches, 566 yards, 3 TDs, 17.69 yards per catch, 70.75 ypg.

CJ Hester, RB

  • Height: 5’ 11”
  • Weight: 195 lbs.
  • Class: Sophomore
  • 2024 Stats: 68 carries, 287 yards, 2 TDs, 4.2 ypc, 41 ypg.

