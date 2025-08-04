Mississippi State’s quarterback room blends experience, youth for new season
Quarterbacks coach Matt Holecek stood in front of the media Tuesday morning confident about his quarterbacks.
There's also a lot of uncertainty, but he likes the potential.
With senior Blake Shapen back from injury, sophomore transfer Luke Kromenhoek learning the system and freshman KaMario Taylor adjusting to the college game hope is coming from a lot of angles.
“We’re super excited about what the room is going to do this year,” Holecek told the media before fall camp started. “With Blake returning, that’s huge for us, second year in the system.
You add two really talented guys in Luke, who we had recruited a little bit before and really enjoyed getting to work with him through the spring and summer. KaMario, who obviously we had recruited for a long time. We’re super excited to have both those guys in the room.”
Shapen, a sixth-year senior and former Baylor starter, returns after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 4 last year. The injury forced him to re-evaluate his preparation and conditioning.
“He got something taken away from him last year and we’re all fortunate that we get him back for a sixth year,” Holecek said. “He’s put on good weight and gotten stronger. He’s in the best shape of his life. It shows in how he interacts not only in the weight room but also out on the field.”
Shapen’s experience is crucial for a team with two inexperienced backups. He’s also serving as a mentor to the younger quarterbacks.
“He can help prepare them from a player’s perspective of what every day is going to look like, what the expectations are going to be if he can lead by example and by his words with those guys,” Holecek said.
Mississippi State’s quarterback depth chart remains unsettled behind Shapen. Holecek deferred to head coach Jeff Lebby when asked for clarity on the No. 2 spot.
Kromenhoek, a 6-foot-4 transfer from Florida State, and Taylor, a highly-touted freshman from Macon, Miss., are competing for the backup role.
Kromenhoek saw limited playing time as a freshman at Florida State last season. He has impressed the staff with his arm strength and intelligence.
“Luke is a big, strong kid that can really throw it. An intelligent player, moves well in the pocket. A guy that his teammates really like and trust,” Holecek said.
Taylor, who led Noxubee County High to multiple state titles, enrolled early in January. He has already put on 30 pounds since arriving on campus, according to the coaching staff.
“Physically you can definitely see a difference,” Holecek said. “He came in as a 17-year-old kid, so there’s obviously a maturation process his first year in college, his first time being away from home.
“He’s done a great job of handling all that and he’s done a great job of spending time in the building trying to get as good as he can, as fast as he can.”
Taylor was one of the most productive high school quarterbacks in Mississippi history, passing for over 7,000 yards, accounting for 100 touchdowns, and rushing for nearly 2,000 yards during his prep career.
Lebby’s up-tempo system, installed last season, puts a premium on quick decision-making and communication from the quarterback position. Holecek said Shapen is more comfortable in the offense after a full offseason of work.
“There’s a confidence in knowing what to expect in the offseason,” he said. “He’s been in college a long time, an old guy now. The guys joke with him and call him ‘Unc’. I’m excited about where he’s going and the season he’s about to have.”
The Bulldogs are hoping improved quarterback play can lead to better results after last year’s struggles. The coaching staff has emphasized to Shapen the importance of protecting himself and making smart decisions to stay healthy throughout the season.
“There are definitely moments where he’s got to make the decision to get down or get out of bounds or whatever that looks like,” Holecek said.
Mississippi State faces one of the toughest slates in the Southeastern Conference and will need contributions from its entire quarterback room to contend.
“The beauty of the immediate practice is he doesn’t get hit but it does set us up to have that conversation day-in and day-out any time he’s in those positions where there is a chance he would get hit on this play,” Holecek said. “Well, let’s talk through it, what is going to trigger you to make that decision?”
For now, Shapen is healthy and entrenched as the starter, but the Bulldogs’ future could depend on how quickly Kromenhoek and Taylor are able to adjust to the SEC.
“There’s always urgency,” Holecek said. “But him, his first time through it, he’s done a great job of preparing the right way and trying to take everything that we’re giving him, which is a ton at his position and more stress on them than anybody. For him, how good can he get, how prepared can he be as quickly as he can?”
Mississippi State is opening the season with the battle for quarterback depth remaining a storyline throughout camp.
How the Bulldogs figure it out will probably be reflected directly in the record in November.