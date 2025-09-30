Mississippi State releases depth chart for upcoming Texas A&M game
There was a small misunderstanding after Saturday's overtime loss to No. 15 Tennessee regarding potential redshirt players.
Freshman quarterback Kamario Taylor, who is already a fan favorite, played just two snaps against the Volunteers. Since it was the fifth game of the season many Mississippi State fans assumed Taylor had lost his ability to redshirt this season and retain an extra year of eligibility.
Those assumptions would be incorrect. Taylor didn't play in the Bulldogs' win against Arizona State, meaning he's only played four games to this point.
If we see Taylor on the field again this season, he'll lose his redshirt season. Based on Coach Jeff Lebby’s comments Monday, seeing Taylor again this season is about as likely as not.
However, based on the updated depth chart, some players might be taking the redshirt route (with unannounced plans to enter the transfer portal), such as running back Johnnie Daniels and safety Tyler Woodard.
Daniels was not on last week’s depth chart and Clarion-Ledger reporter Sam Sklar is reporting that Woodard is no longer with the team.
Two other changes to the depth chart to note:
- Montrell Chapman is no longer listed at the “Dime” position; and
- Stonka Burnside is no longer listed at one of the two safety positions.
Here's Mississippi State's official depth chart for its upcoming game against No. 6 Texas A&M:
Mississippi State Official Depth Chart: Week 6
Offense
Quarterback
Blake Shapen
Luke Kromenhoek or Kamario Taylor
Running Back
Davon Booth or Fluff Bothwell
Xavier Gayten
Wide Receiver
Brenen Thompson
Markus Allen
Jaron Glover or Cam Thompson
Wide Receiver
Jordan Mosley
Ayden Williams or Sanfrisco Magee
Slot Receiver
Anthony Evans III
Ricky Johnson
Tight End
Seydou Traore
Cam Ball or Sam West or Max Reese
Left Tackle
Jayvin James or Jimothy Lewis Jr.
Left Guard
Jacoby Jackson or Luke Work
Center
Canon Boone or Brennan Smith
Koby Keenum
Right Guard
Zack Owens or Trevor Mayberry
Right Tackle
Albert Reese IV
Jakheem Shumpert
Defense
Defensive Tackle
Kedricky Bingley-Jones
DJ Reed or Ashun Shepphard
Nose Tackle
Jaray Bledsoe
Kalvin Dinkins or Jamil Burroughs
Defensive End
Deonte Anderson or Trevion Williams or Red Hibbler or Joesph Head
Jack
Branden Jenning or Malick Sylla
Nevaeh Sanders or LaKendrick James
Mike
Nic Mitchell
Jalen Smith or Fatt Forest
Dime
Zakari Tillman or Derion Gullette
Tyler Lockhart
Sam
Isaac Smith
Tony Mitchell
Cornerback
Kelley Jones or Jayven Williams
Elijah Cannon or Kyle Johnson
Cornerback
Jett Jefferson or DeAgo Brumfield
Dwight Lewis
Safety
Brylan Lanier or Jahron Manning
Tanner Johnson
Safety
Hunter Washington or Jahron Manning
Cyrus Reyes or Stonka Burnside
Specialists
Punter
Ethan Pulliam or Nathan Tiyce
Kicker
Kyle Ferrie
Marlon Hauck
Long Snapper
Ethan Myers
Kallen Cosper
Punt Returner
Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III
Kick Returner
Davon Booth
Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III