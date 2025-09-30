Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State releases depth chart for upcoming Texas A&M game

The Bulldogs put out their official depth chart for the sixth game of the season with only a couple of changes.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs tight end Seydou Traore (8) dives for a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Mississippi State Bulldogs tight end Seydou Traore (8) dives for a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
There was a small misunderstanding after Saturday's overtime loss to No. 15 Tennessee regarding potential redshirt players.

Freshman quarterback Kamario Taylor, who is already a fan favorite, played just two snaps against the Volunteers. Since it was the fifth game of the season many Mississippi State fans assumed Taylor had lost his ability to redshirt this season and retain an extra year of eligibility.

Those assumptions would be incorrect. Taylor didn't play in the Bulldogs' win against Arizona State, meaning he's only played four games to this point.

If we see Taylor on the field again this season, he'll lose his redshirt season. Based on Coach Jeff Lebby’s comments Monday, seeing Taylor again this season is about as likely as not.

However, based on the updated depth chart, some players might be taking the redshirt route (with unannounced plans to enter the transfer portal), such as running back Johnnie Daniels and safety Tyler Woodard.

Daniels was not on last week’s depth chart and Clarion-Ledger reporter Sam Sklar is reporting that Woodard is no longer with the team.

Two other changes to the depth chart to note:

  • Montrell Chapman is no longer listed at the “Dime” position; and
  • Stonka Burnside is no longer listed at one of the two safety positions.

Here's Mississippi State's official depth chart for its upcoming game against No. 6 Texas A&M:

Mississippi State Official Depth Chart: Week 6

Mississippi State's Week 6 official depth chart vs. Texas A&M.
Mississippi State's Week 6 official depth chart vs. Texas A&M. / Mississippi State Athletics

Offense

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Blake Shapen (2) looks to pass the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers.
Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Blake Shapen (2) looks to pass the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Quarterback

Blake Shapen
Luke Kromenhoek or Kamario Taylor

Mississippi State running back Fluff Bothwell (24) runs the ball while defended by Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs
Mississippi State running back Fluff Bothwell (24) runs the ball while defended by Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Running Back

Davon Booth or Fluff Bothwell
Xavier Gayten

Wide Receiver

Brenen Thompson
Markus Allen
Jaron Glover or Cam Thompson

Mississippi State running back Fluff Bothwell (24) runs the ball while defended by Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs
Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Jordan Mosley (4) runs for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Alcorn State Braves at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver

Jordan Mosley
Ayden Williams or Sanfrisco Magee

Slot Receiver

Anthony Evans III
Ricky Johnson

Mississippi State tight end Seydou Traore (8) is tackled during a college football game.
Mississippi State tight end Seydou Traore (8) is tackled during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tight End

Seydou Traore
Cam Ball or Sam West or Max Reese

Left Tackle

Jayvin James or Jimothy Lewis Jr.

Left Guard

Jacoby Jackson or Luke Work

Mississippi State Bulldogs offensive lineman Zack Owens (52) and offensive lineman Canon Boone (72) wait for the snap during
Mississippi State Bulldogs offensive lineman Zack Owens (52) and offensive lineman Canon Boone (72) wait for the snap during the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Center

Canon Boone or Brennan Smith
Koby Keenum

Right Guard

Zack Owens or Trevor Mayberry

Right Tackle

Albert Reese IV
Jakheem Shumpert

Defense

Defensive Tackle

Kedricky Bingley-Jones
DJ Reed or Ashun Shepphard

Nose Tackle

Jaray Bledsoe
Kalvin Dinkins or Jamil Burroughs

Defensive End

Deonte Anderson or Trevion Williams or Red Hibbler or Joesph Head

Jack

Branden Jenning or Malick Sylla
Nevaeh Sanders or LaKendrick James

Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Nic Mitchell (40) and linebacker Zakari Tillman (7) react after a fumble recovery.
Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Nic Mitchell (40) and linebacker Zakari Tillman (7) react after a fumble recovery against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Mike

Nic Mitchell
Jalen Smith or Fatt Forest

Dime

Zakari Tillman or Derion Gullette
Tyler Lockhart

Sam

Isaac Smith
Tony Mitchell

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) runs the ball while defended by Mississippi State cornerback DeAgo Brumfield (4) du
Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) runs the ball while defended by Mississippi State cornerback DeAgo Brumfield (4) during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cornerback

Kelley Jones or Jayven Williams
Elijah Cannon or Kyle Johnson

Cornerback

Jett Jefferson or DeAgo Brumfield
Dwight Lewis

Mississippi State safety Jahron Manning (13) intercepts a pass intended for Tennessee tight end Miles Kitselman (87).
Mississippi State safety Jahron Manning (13) intercepts a pass intended for Tennessee tight end Miles Kitselman (87) during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Safety

Brylan Lanier or Jahron Manning
Tanner Johnson

Safety

Hunter Washington or Jahron Manning
Cyrus Reyes or Stonka Burnside

Specialists

Punter

Ethan Pulliam or Nathan Tiyce

Kicker

Kyle Ferrie
Marlon Hauck

Long Snapper

Ethan Myers
Kallen Cosper

Punt Returner

Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III

Kick Returner

Davon Booth
Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III

