Why SEC Roll Call is the best part of SEC football fans' Mondays
For many folks, Monday is their least favorite day of the week.
It’s understandable. For a lot of people, Monday is the start of another long, five-day work week (and for some, it’s an off day so it’s actually not a bad day, which is a shoutout to my friends who work in restaurants or barber shops).
Yours truly remembers those days of dreading Sunday night all weekend because it meant going back to an office the next morning.
But now, Mondays are made a lot better with things like SEC Roll Call in our lives. Although, I do spend most of Sunday excited about getting to Monday for the newest episodes of SEC Roll Call and SEC Shorts.
All that is to say this week’s episode of SEC Roll Call would be worth coming home to watch after sitting in an office with nothing to do except watch other people play video games (and even that loses its appeal after a few months).
Mississippi State fans looking for a laugh will find one in this week’s episode, even if they have to sit through Ole Miss placing a crown on its own head.
Or skip ahead to the :38 mark in the video, but you will miss out on some funny bits about Auburn and Arkansas.
Overall, this was a great representation for Mississippi State:
- There’s a joke about Ole Miss’s mascot identity crisis right after the self-crowning;
- A complaint about Arizona State being ranked and not the Bulldogs;
- An affirmation Mississippi State fans ring responsibly;
- Tennessee complaining about its ears bleeding (and “it’s going to be one of those seasons”); and;
- There was even a joke about “cowards” not ranking the Bulldogs last week (that may or may not have identified as a missed opportunity last week).
And that’s just the Mississippi State-centric stuff in this week’s episode.
All of the Arkansas jokes are great. Oklahoma bullying Auburn is hilarious. Of course, Alabama’s and Georgia’s interactions were comedic gold.
Every joke about Auburn going 0-for-13 on third downs against Texas A&M was great (even if that means admitting an Aggie told a funny joke).
And we saw the sly wink from Tennessee about Mark Stoops.
However, what truly makes this episode great is the episode-long bit about the “coach wanted” sign.
It’s a perfect joke for this week since the first head coach position has opened up in the SEC and more than one other school wouldn’t mind seeing their coach given the Sam Pittman treatment.
But to make it Vanderbilt trash talking Alabama? (Oops, spoiler alert.) That’s hilarious.
However, what I truly think makes this video great is the Easter Egg that is the phone number on the “coach wanted” sign.
Nashville’s area code is 615, so that checks out. Anyone who’s seen a tv show or movie knows “555” is the sign of a fake number. But what about “9179”?
Mitchell and his crew took the time to get the area code right, so why not leave an Easter Egg in the final digits of a fake number?
But what could “9179” mean? 9+1+7+9 = 26.
How about, “Call Nashville for the Alabama job in '26.”
(Writer’s note: I don’t know if Matt Mitchell or anyone on the SEC Roll Call crew will see this, but I spent a solid hour trying to figure out what “9179” could mean, so it better mean something. Also, I’m a big fan of y’alls work.)