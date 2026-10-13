STARKVILLE — Mississippi State Bulldogs coach Jeff Lebby signed quarterback AJ Swann to give his quarterback room something it lacked: a veteran who had started SEC games.

When the Bulldogs finally needed a replacement for quarterback Kamario Taylor against Alabama, however, Swann stayed on the sideline.

The choice has made the backup quarterback job one of the most interesting stories before Saturday’s trip to LSU. Swann was recruited for situations like this, yet redshirt freshman Parker “Billy” Puckett got the first opportunity. It is a revealing development, even if it does not tell us who would start if Taylor is unavailable.

Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback AJ Swann (5) makes a pass against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles during the first quarter at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on September 13, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

AJ Swann Brought the Résumé Mississippi State Wanted

Swann committed after visiting Starkville last offseason, bringing 18 career starts across Vanderbilt and Appalachian State. He arrived as a fifth-year quarterback with 32 touchdown passes and more than 4,200 yards of experience, the sort of background coaches want behind a young starter.

He started six games as a first-year player at Vanderbilt in 2022 and returned as a starter in 2023. Swann then backed up Garrett Nussmeier at LSU before moving to Appalachian State, where an injury interrupted a season that included 1,495 passing yards and 10 touchdown passes.

In discussing his next move with 247Sports, Swann framed his objective around staying healthy for a full season and showing what he could do. Mississippi State looked like a place where that experience could be useful, even with Taylor established as the No. 1 quarterback.

The NIL Standard assigns Swann an estimated market value of $550,000 (it is a modeled valuation, not evidence of his contract or actual pay). The more important measure now is whether Lebby trusts him to run the offense when a game is undecided.

Parker Puckett Got the Call First

Sep 5, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Parker Puckett (15) looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor exited the 56-23 loss to Alabama in the fourth quarter after playing through an apparent injury. He later wore a boot on his right foot. Lebby inserted Puckett, a Jackson Prep product who had previously been part of the scout team.

Puckett has completed 8-of-14 passes for 89 yards in two appearances this season, but his cameo against Alabama came with the result slipping away. It would be a stretch to treat that appearance as proof he has beaten Swann in every situation.

Lebby reinforced that distinction Monday. The coach said Puckett and Swann have competed since the first day of fall camp, and his immediate focus remains preparing Taylor to play. The public depth chart lists Puckett and Swann as co-backups, leaving a genuine decision if the starter cannot go.

There is still an awkward truth for Swann. Mississippi State added him for his résumé, while the first snaps behind Taylor went to the younger quarterback. He has time to change the order, but the chance to do so could arrive sooner than planned.

Kamario Taylor’s Status Could Open the Door at LSU

Lebby declined to clarify Taylor’s availability at his Oct. 12 news conference, pointing reporters toward Wednesday’s SEC report. The timing gives the staff a few more days to decide whether Taylor can operate comfortably against a defense known for creating sacks and negative plays.

LSU enters Saturday at 4-2 after losing 35-34 in overtime at Kentucky. That makes the quarterback decision more demanding than a late substitution against Alabama. A backup would have to manage a hostile road setting and avoid handing extra possessions to a dangerous opponent.

Swann knows Tiger Stadium from his season behind Nussmeier. If Taylor cannot play, returning there in a Mississippi State uniform could finally give the veteran a chance to show what his transfer was supposed to bring.

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