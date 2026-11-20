Mississippi State football has had a season full of unexpected turns, but Saturday presents an opportunity to give Bulldog fans something to celebrate before the team hits the road for its final game. The Bulldogs will host Tennessee Tech on Senior Day, marking their final appearance at Davis Wade Stadium in the 2026 season.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon CT, and while the matchup against the Golden Eagles may not carry the same weight as an SEC showdown, there is plenty riding on it for Mississippi State.

At 4-6 overall and 2-6 in conference play, the Bulldogs are running out of opportunities to salvage their season. With a losing streak to snap and several seniors preparing to play their final game in Starkville, Saturday could mean a little more than just another game on the schedule.

Mississippi State wide receiver Anthony Evans III (3) chases after an overthrown ball during a college football game between Mississippi State and Alabama at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 56-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State Seniors Deserve One More Moment in Starkville

There will be plenty of familiar faces taking the field Saturday who have played important roles in the Bulldogs' season.

One of the biggest names is wide receiver Anthony Evans III. The senior has been one of Mississippi State's most reliable offensive weapons, recording 65 receptions for 800 yards. He is currently tied for the SEC lead in receptions and ranks fourth in receiving yards.

Evans is also just two receptions away from matching his career-high single-season total of 67, set in 2025. With one final opportunity to play in front of the home crowd, he has a chance to put an exclamation point on an impressive season.

Quarterback AJ Swann will also be an important player to watch. The fifth-year quarterback stepped into the starting role after Kamario Taylor suffered a season-ending injury. His experience has been valuable during a difficult stretch for the Bulldogs.

Zakari Tillman and Kelley Jones are among the other experienced defenders who have helped anchor the Bulldogs throughout the season.

These players have spent years developing their careers, and Saturday gives them one more opportunity to hear the Davis Wade crowd behind them.

Bulldogs Need a Win Before Facing Ole Miss

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

As meaningful as Senior Day will be, Mississippi State cannot afford to overlook the importance of the game itself.

The Bulldogs entered the season with expectations of finishing near the bottom of the SEC, having been picked 15th in the preseason media poll. However, an encouraging start briefly changed the conversation after Mississippi State climbed into the AP Top 25.

Taylor's injury changed the direction of the season, and the Bulldogs have struggled to regain that early momentum.

Now sitting at 4-6, Mississippi State needs two wins to become bowl eligible. Tennessee Tech provides an opportunity to get back on track before facing in-state rival Ole Miss next week.

The Golden Eagles enter Starkville at 9-2 overall and 6-2 in the Southern Conference. That record should be enough to remind Mississippi State that this won't necessarily be an easy afternoon.

Nov 7, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback AJ Swann (17) looks to pass the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can the Seniors Give Starkville One Last Win?

There is something different about a team's final home game. For some players, it is simply another opportunity to compete. For others, it is the last time they will ever put on the Mississippi State uniform inside Davis Wade Stadium.

The Bulldogs have experienced plenty of disappointment this season, but that doesn't mean their final home performance has to follow the same script.

A victory would give the seniors a memorable sendoff, provide some momentum heading into the Egg Bowl, and keep Mississippi State's bowl hopes alive.

The next chapter of Bulldog football is already approaching, but Saturday belongs to the players who helped carry this team through the 2026 season.

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