Mississippi State's Odds Take a Hit as Kamario Taylor Injury Looms

STARKVILLE — The betting spread for LSU football vs. Mississippi State continues to move in the Tigers' favor as uncertainty surrounds Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor's availability.

What opened as a double-digit spread has grown significantly, with LSU now listed as a 14.5-point favorite after the line opened around 10.5 points at most sportsbooks.

DISCLAIMER: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

The movement raises questions about Mississippi State's ability to compete offensively if Taylor cannot play and whether LSU can capitalize on a potential bounce-back opportunity following its upset loss to Kentucky.

Why the LSU vs. Mississippi State Betting Line Is Moving

The LSU-Mississippi State betting spread has shifted from LSU -10.5 at the opening to -12.5 by Sunday night before reaching -14.5 amid uncertainty about Taylor's injury status.

Quarterback availability can have a major influence on college football betting markets, particularly when a team relies on its starter to generate consistent offensive production.

If Taylor is unavailable, Mississippi State could face additional challenges moving the football against an LSU defense known for its ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks and disrupt passing attacks.

However, Taylor's uncertain status is not the only factor potentially influencing the spread. Power ratings also favor LSU, suggesting that the Tigers' perceived advantages extend beyond the quarterback situation.

Mississippi State Quarterback Kamario Taylor (#1) during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Columbia, MO. | Mississippi State Bulldogs

The move toward LSU indicates that the matchup is being viewed increasingly favorably for the Tigers. Still, a larger spread does not guarantee a comfortable victory, and the final number could change again as more information about Taylor becomes available.

LSU Looks to Bounce Back Against Mississippi State

LSU enters the matchup following an upset loss to Kentucky, making the contest against Mississippi State particularly important for the Tigers.

At 4-2 overall, LSU has already experienced setbacks during a season in which every remaining opportunity to strengthen its postseason participation matters. A convincing victory over Mississippi State could help restore momentum and improve the Tigers' standing in the national conversation.

The Tigers also have several matchup advantages, including a defense ranked among the nation's top 10, according to the NCAA statistics. Their secondary and pass rush could make life difficult for a Mississippi State offense potentially dealing with a quarterback change.

Sam Leavitt's performance will also be worth monitoring. The LSU quarterback has thrown more interceptions than any other quarterback nationally. That creates a potential opportunity for Mississippi State's defense to generate turnovers and give its offense favorable field position.

If LSU struggles to protect the football, Mississippi State could remain competitive even if its offense is operating without Taylor.

How Mississippi State Can Keep the Game Close

Mississippi State enters the contest with a 4-1 record and a 1-1 mark against AP Top 25 opponents. LSU is 4-2 overall, also with a 1-1 record against ranked teams.

Those results suggest that Mississippi State has demonstrated an ability to compete against ranked competition, even as the betting market increasingly favors LSU.

The Bulldogs' defense could be their most important weapon. Applying pressure to Leavitt, forcing hurried throws and creating turnovers would give Mississippi State opportunities to overcome potential offensive limitations.

If Taylor is unavailable, the Bulldogs will need to establish a dependable alternative plan. That could mean leaning more heavily on the running game, using short passes to control possession and avoiding turnovers that allow LSU to build an early lead.

Defensive stops will be especially important. Allowing LSU to establish its passing game and dictate the pace could make a 14.5-point spread difficult to overcome.

LSU vs. Mississippi State: What to Watch Before Kickoff

The biggest storyline remains Taylor's injury status. Confirmation that he can play could influence the market again, while news that he will miss the game could reinforce concerns about Mississippi State's offensive production.

LSU's ability to rebound from its loss to Kentucky, Leavitt's turnover issues and Mississippi State's defensive pressure will also help determine how competitive the matchup becomes.

With the spread moving from LSU -10.5 to -14.5, expectations are shifting toward a more decisive Tigers victory. However, Mississippi State's defensive potential means the Bulldogs should not be dismissed before kickoff.

Sign up to our free Mississippi State on SI newsletter for daily updates on all things Bulldogs.