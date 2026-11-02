Mississippi State's Quarterback Crisis Is Getting Worse, and AJ Swann's Future Is Uncertain

Mississippi State's quarterback situation has quickly become one of the biggest problems facing Jeff Lebby and the Bulldogs. What began as a promising 4-0 start has turned into a four-game losing streak, a season-ending injury to starting quarterback Kamario Taylor and another injury that could leave the coaching staff searching for answers.

The latest setback came Saturday against No. 11 Texas, when AJ Swann made his first start for Mississippi State but exited before halftime with a right shoulder injury. The Bulldogs eventually suffered a 31-3 defeat, marking another disappointing performance for an offense that has struggled to find any consistency since Taylor went down.

Oct 31, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Mississippi State Cougars quarterback AJ Swann (17) hands the ball off to running back Fluff Bothwell (24) during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AJ Swann's First Start Ends With Another Injury

Swann entered the Texas game hoping to provide a spark after replacing Parker Puckett in the starting lineup. The veteran quarterback brought experience from Vanderbilt, LSU and Appalachian State, having started 18 games throughout his collegiate career.

Initially, Swann appeared capable of giving the Bulldogs a different look. He completed his first eight passes and finished the opening portion of the game with 97 passing yards on 12-of-15 passing.

However, things quickly went downhill.

Late in the second quarter, Swann took a hard hit from Texas defensive lineman Rasheem Biles, fumbling the football in the process. Texas defensive tackle Maraad Watson recovered the ball and returned it 61 yards for a touchdown, extending the Longhorns' lead to 17-0.

Swann subsequently went into the medical tent and did not return. He was spotted on the sideline after halftime wearing a sling on his right arm, raising additional concerns about his availability moving forward.

Billy Puckett replaced him, but the freshman struggled to generate much offense. He completed just three of 10 passes for 22 yards as Mississippi State managed only three points.

Mississippi State Has a Quarterback Problem

The biggest concern is that Swann's injury represents another setback in an already unstable quarterback situation.

Taylor was expected to lead the Bulldogs throughout the season before suffering a toe injury that required surgery and ended his 2026 campaign. His absence forced Puckett into the starting role, but the freshman struggled during consecutive losses to LSU and Oklahoma.

Lebby then turned to Swann against Texas, hoping the veteran's experience could help stabilize the offense.

The offensive decline has been dramatic. After averaging 533.3 yards per game during their opening four victories, the Bulldogs have averaged just 283 yards during their four-game losing streak. Since halftime of the 56-23 loss to Alabama on Oct. 3, Mississippi State has scored only 24 points and three touchdowns.

That type of production is not sustainable for a team trying to compete in the SEC.

Oct 31, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Mississippi State Cougars Head Coach Jeff Lebby during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Does the Future Hold for AJ Swann?

Swann's immediate future will depend on the severity of his shoulder injury and whether he can return to the field.

The fifth-year quarterback has already experienced a long journey through college football, playing at three different programs before arriving in Starkville. His experience made him an appealing option when Mississippi State needed another answer under center.

However, with Taylor out for the season and Swann's availability now uncertain, Lebby may have to reconsider the entire quarterback situation.

Puckett could receive another opportunity, while Jaden Rashada remains another option on the roster. The coaching staff must determine whether either quarterback can provide the consistency needed to finish the season.

More importantly, Mississippi State needs to evaluate what the position should look like heading into 2027. The Bulldogs cannot afford to enter another season without a reliable plan at quarterback.

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