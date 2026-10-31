Mississippi State Makes Unexpected QB1 Decision Just Hours Before Texas Game

Mississippi State is making another change at quarterback ahead of its matchup against No. 11 Texas tonight, with veteran AJ Swann trending toward getting the start for the Bulldogs.

Head coach Jeff Lebby is searching for answers after losing Kamario Taylor to a season-ending toe injury and watching the offense struggle with Parker Puckett under center.

The decision gives Swann an opportunity to take control of the offense in one of Mississippi State's toughest remaining matchups.

With the Bulldogs needing a spark after consecutive disappointing performances, the veteran quarterback could provide a different look against the Longhorns.

Oct 3, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby talks to players before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AJ Swann Gets Opportunity After Parker Puckett Struggles

Mississippi State's quarterback situation has changed significantly since Taylor went down with his toe injury. Taylor had been the team's starter before being ruled out for the remainder of the season following surgery.

Puckett initially stepped into the starting role, receiving two opportunities to lead the Bulldogs against LSU and Oklahoma. Unfortunately for Mississippi State, the results were not what the coaching staff needed.

Across those two starts, Puckett combined for 278 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The Bulldogs lost both games, and the offense struggled to consistently move the football.

With the season beginning to slip away, Lebby appears ready to make another adjustment.

Swann had been Mississippi State's third-string quarterback behind Taylor and Puckett, but his experience could give the Bulldogs a different option. The senior has appeared in 24 career games with 18 starts across four seasons, giving him significantly more collegiate experience than Puckett.

What AJ Swann Brings to Mississippi State

Swann has taken a unique path through college football, playing for Vanderbilt, LSU and Appalachian State before arriving at Mississippi State.

He initially began his career at Vanderbilt, where he started 12 of 15 games over two seasons. During that time, he accumulated 2,731 passing yards and 22 touchdowns.

After transferring to LSU, Swann appeared in two games while earning a redshirt before eventually moving to Appalachian State.

His most recent season came in 2025, when he started six of seven appearances for the Mountaineers. Swann finished with 1,495 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His 30.8 QBR ranked 128th nationally, illustrating that his previous production was not without its struggles.

Still, Mississippi State is hoping his experience can help stabilize an offense that has struggled since Taylor's injury.

Oct 3, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Anthony Evans III (3) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anthony Evans III Could Benefit From the Change

One of the biggest storylines surrounding the quarterback change is what it could mean for wide receiver Anthony Evans III.

Evans had emerged as one of Mississippi State's most productive offensive weapons before Taylor's injury. He recorded four games with more than 110 receiving yards in a five-game stretch, including a standout performance against Alabama with 12 catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

However, his production dropped significantly during Puckett's two starts. Evans totaled just 73 receiving yards without a touchdown across those games.

Getting the passing attack back on track will be a major priority against Texas, and Swann could provide an opportunity to reconnect with one of the Bulldogs' most important playmakers.

The Longhorns will still present a difficult challenge tonight, even with star edge rusher Colin Simmons reportedly unavailable due to an ankle injury.

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