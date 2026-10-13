Mississippi State's Receiving Record Has a Challenger Who Called His Shot

Preseason promises usually age badly, but Mississippi State receiver Anthony Evans III has looked pretty convincing over the last five games. The numbers back up his preseason talks.

At the July SEC Media Days in Tampa, Evans explained why he returned rather than enter the NFL

“My goal, the reason I came back instead of going to the league, was to break the single-season receiving record here at Mississippi State,” Evans said. “My teammate doing it last year, I feel like that's what I'm chasing.”

Oct 3, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Anthony Evans III (3) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That teammate was wide receiver Brenen Thompson, who set the school mark with 1,054 yards in 2025 before joining the Los Angeles Chargers. Evans caught 831 yards alongside him.

Anthony Evans III is running ahead of schedule

Evans has caught 40 passes for 574 yards and five touchdowns. He needs 491 yards to et ahead of Thompson, about 69 per game over seven remaining regular season games. At 114.8 yards per game, his 12-game pace is about 1,378 yards. A 13th game would push that projection to 1,492.

Evans is averaging eight catches per game. A steady workload can keep the yardage total moving even when defenses take away his deep throws.

His receptions and touchdowns tell a slightly different story. At his current rate, 12 regular-season games would mean 96 catches, short of Makai Polk's school-record 105, and 12 touchdowns, tying the mark shared by Chad Bumphis and Fred Ross. An extra game could change both outcomes.

Aug 18, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Brenen Thompson (89) signs autographs during joint practice against the San Francisco 49ers at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His production held up against Alabama. He caught 12 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns in the 56-23 loss. It was his biggest yardage total this season.

Sanfrisco Magee saw the chase coming

Mississippi State wide receiver Sanfrisco Magee said that Evans made the goal clear during summer workouts. “Ant has been working hard,” Magee said. “During the summer and runs, we were just pushing each other to try to make it go. Before the season, him and Kelley (Jones) were talking and he was like, 'I got to break this record.' I was like, 'He most definitely is going to break it.' He's on pace to right now.”

Jeff Lebby credits the man behind the receiver

Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby pointed to Evans' off-field habits when discussing his progress, according to Sklar.

“He's created consistency in his life, and he's created consistency inside the building that, to me, has given him an opportunity to do what he's doing,” Lebby said. “It's a long year with a lot of ball ahead. We're going to need his production in a great, great way week-in and week-out. But to me, it's just his maturity and who he's become when he's not in the building. That's what's given him a chance to have the success that he's having.”

Kamario Taylor's health adds a complication

Oct 3, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Evans faces one uncertainty. Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor left the Alabama game with a right-foot issue and remained day-to-day entering the Oct. 17 trip to No. 22 LSU. If the Bulldogs have to change quarterbacks, Evans may need time to build the same connection with a different passer.

Seven regular-season games remain, and Thompson's record sits just 481 yards away.

Sign up to our free Mississippi State on SI newsletter for daily updates on all things Bulldogs.