Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby confirmed Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference that quarterback AJ Swann won't play against Tennessee Tech because of an unspecified injury, leaving the Bulldogs without their top two passers with quarterback Kamario Taylor done for the year after Oct. 28 foot surgery.

Lebby stopped short of naming a starter, though he promised there will be an opportunity for freshman Brodie McWhorter. The Bulldogs (4-6) host the Golden Eagles (9-2) at noon CT on SEC Network+ on Saturday.

Nov 7, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback AJ Swann (17) looks to pass the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The case for Brodie McWhorter

Lebby sees growth in the freshman, and the Auburn game offered a small preview. The true freshman quarterback handled three possessions in the middle of that contest, completing his only pass for 10 yards and absorbing a sack for a 10-yard loss, as two drives ended in three-and-outs and the third ended on a Kolin Wilson fumble.

Those numbers won't make anyone forget Taylor, although they deserve an asterisk, since a scout-team quarterback rarely gets a clean runway in the middle of an SEC blowout.

The case for Billy Puckett

Mississippi State quarterback Parker “Billy” Puckett (15) passes the ball during a college football game between Mississippi State and Alabama at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 56-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Former walk-on quarterback Billy Puckett owns the experience edge, having completed 61.4% of his passes for 458 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions while adding 97 rushing yards. Ball security is the sticking point, and it explains why Lebby turned to McWhorter against Auburn at all. RotoWire, citing On3 reporter Colin Damms, reported Wednesday that Puckett is expected to start, though Lebby did not name his starter in that update.

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Puckett put the ball on the turf twice in the second quarter of that game, and Auburn scored four plays after pouncing on one of them. A hot-potato stretch like that tends to stick in a play-caller's mind for days. Puckett still got the ball back for good after the freshman's last series opened the third quarter.

The wild card named Jaden Rashada

To complicate things further, the most famous name in the room hasn't taken a snap. Quarterback Jaden Rashada, who dressed for the Auburn game, arrived from Sacramento State in January, making Mississippi State his fourth college stop after earlier tours at Arizona State and Georgia. He was once ranked among the top 25 prospects in the 2023 class, and he threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns in his Arizona State debut.

Rashada once headlined a reported $13.85 million NIL agreement with a Florida booster collective that collapsed before he ever enrolled, a saga that later led to his lawsuit against then-Florida coach Billy Napier and others, a case that was settled in February 2026.

Oct 12, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jaden Rashada (10) warms up before a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

He has appeared in nine college games and has starting experience at Arizona State and Sacramento State, so a huddle wouldn't feel foreign, even if a debut in maroon would.

Whoever gets the nod, Lebby made his priorities crystal clear. He addressed the decision during Wednesday’s teleconference, as reported by Sam Sklar of the Clarion Ledger.

"For us, it is going to be about who gives us the best chance to go get first downs and score touchdowns," Lebby said. "But, again, most importantly, take great care of the football. Brodie has continued to get better and better. I think I mentioned it on Monday, a guy that's been on scout team all year long has just gotten some of his first work with us the last two to three weeks. He's continued to get better. We're going to need that from him as we get ready to finish it out."

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