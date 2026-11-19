Mississippi State football has had a season it would probably like to forget, but there are finally some reasons for optimism in Starkville. Despite the Bulldogs' disappointing record and questions surrounding the direction of the program, several important offensive players have made the decision to return for the 2027 season rather than enter the transfer portal.

Running back Fluff Bothwell, freshman running back JJ Hill, and sophomore wide receiver Zion Ragins have all committed to returning to Mississippi State. Their decisions come alongside quarterback Kamario Taylor's re-signing, giving head coach Jeff Lebby some much-needed continuity as he looks to turn things around.

For a team that has struggled to find consistency throughout the season, keeping familiar faces in the locker room could be just as important as bringing in new talent.

Oct 3, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Zion Ragins (7) reacts with running back Kolin Wilson (6) after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fluff Bothwell's Return Gives Mississippi State a Major Boost

Perhaps the biggest news for the Bulldogs is the return of Bothwell. The running back has been an important part of Mississippi State's offense, and keeping him in Starkville for another season gives the coaching staff a proven option in the backfield.

Through Week 11, Bothwell ranked fifth in the SEC in rushing yards and rushing yards per game, totaling 649 yards on 134 attempts. He has also built an impressive résumé over his college career, recording 1,509 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns during the 2025 season alone.

Across his two seasons with the Bulldogs, he has rushed for 1,326 yards, according to the latest reported career totals.

His ability to produce on the ground should take some pressure off Taylor next season. Mississippi State needs a more balanced offense, and having an experienced running back who understands the system is a major advantage.

JJ Hill and Zion Ragins Give Taylor More Weapons

Bothwell isn't the only offensive player giving Mississippi State fans something to look forward to.

Freshman running back JJ Hill has also re-signed for 2027. Hill showed flashes of what he could become early in the season, including a 118-yard performance against ULM on Sept. 5. He also recorded two rushing touchdowns in that game.

Having another young running back develop alongside Bothwell gives Mississippi State more options and could help establish a stronger rushing attack.

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Wide receiver Zion Ragins is another important return. The sophomore has recorded 19 receptions for 237 yards and four touchdowns this season. His ability to make plays downfield gives Taylor another familiar target heading into 2027.

Ragins has also shown an ability to find the end zone, recording a receiving touchdown in three of his first four games as a Bulldog.

These aren't necessarily the biggest names in the transfer portal conversation, but their decisions could have a meaningful impact on Mississippi State's offense.

Nov 14, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) and head coach Jeff Lebby looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kamario Taylor Has a Better Foundation Heading Into 2027

One of the biggest problems for Mississippi State this season was staying healthy at quarterback. Taylor's season-ending injury forced the Bulldogs to adjust offensively, and the lack of consistency made an already difficult season even harder.

His return for 2027, combined with the decisions from Bothwell, Hill, and Ragins, gives Lebby something he desperately needs: continuity.

Taylor won't have to spend an entire offseason building chemistry with a completely unfamiliar group of offensive players. He will have returning teammates who understand their roles and have already experienced playing together.

That familiarity could make a significant difference, particularly if Mississippi State wants to become more balanced offensively.

The Bulldogs still have plenty of work ahead, especially with changes to the coaching staff and questions surrounding recruiting. However, retaining key offensive contributors is an encouraging first step.

Mississippi State fans have not had many reasons to celebrate this season. But with Taylor, Bothwell, Hill, and Ragins returning, there is at least a foundation to build on.

After everything that has gone wrong in 2026, keeping this group together might be exactly what the Bulldogs need to start making Starkville proud again.

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