The One Vanderbilt Player Mississippi State Cannot Afford to Lose Track Of

Mississippi State football is desperate to end its four-game losing streak, but getting back into the win column will require more than finding answers on offense. The Bulldogs have a major challenge waiting for them in the secondary when Vanderbilt visits Davis Wade Stadium on Nov. 7.

One player, in particular, could make life miserable for Mississippi State's defense: wide receiver Junior Sherrill.

The Vanderbilt senior has quietly put together one of the most productive seasons among SEC receivers, and his consistency makes him a dangerous matchup for a Bulldogs defense that has struggled to stop opposing passing attacks.

Oct 17, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Junior Sherrill (0) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Junior Sherrill Has Become Vanderbilt's Most Dangerous Weapon

Sherrill enters Saturday's matchup with 49 receptions for 706 yards and four touchdowns. His receiving yardage ranks second among SEC players, making him one of the conference's most productive offensive weapons.

His consistency is just as impressive.

Sherrill has recorded at least one reception in 45 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the FBS. He has also recorded at least four catches and 50 receiving yards in 13 straight games.

That kind of reliability makes him an especially important target for freshman quarterback Jared Curtis.

Sherrill's best performance of the season came against Georgia, when he hauled in seven receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown. His ability to stretch the field and consistently move the chains gives Vanderbilt an offensive advantage that Mississippi State cannot afford to overlook.

Mississippi State's Secondary Faces a Difficult Test

The biggest concern for the Bulldogs heading into Saturday is their ability to defend the pass.

Mississippi State has surrendered an average of 261.5 passing yards per game, placing the Bulldogs near the bottom of the FBS in pass defense.

That is a troubling statistic against a Vanderbilt offense that has a reliable receiver capable of creating explosive plays.

If Sherrill consistently finds open space in coverage, Curtis could quickly develop confidence and establish a rhythm. That would put additional pressure on a Mississippi State defense that needs to keep the Commodores from controlling the game through the air.

Senior defensive back Kelley Jones will be an important player to watch. Jones has recorded 27 tackles this season and will need to help Mississippi State limit Sherrill's opportunities.

The Bulldogs may also need to provide additional coverage help, forcing Vanderbilt to look elsewhere for consistent production.

Oct 24, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State Cannot Afford a Shootout

With quarterback Kamario Taylor out for the season and AJ Swann dealing with an injury, Mississippi State has its own significant offensive questions heading into the matchup.

That makes defensive execution even more important.

The Bulldogs cannot afford to let Vanderbilt turn Saturday into a high-scoring shootout. They need to limit explosive plays, pressure Curtis and force the Commodores to rely on other offensive weapons.

Sherrill will undoubtedly be a focal point of Vanderbilt's passing attack, and Mississippi State must make him work for every reception.

If the Bulldogs allow him to take over the game, ending their losing streak could become an even more difficult challenge.

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