Vanderbilt Could Expose Mississippi State's Biggest Weakness Ahead of Critical SEC Matchup

Mississippi State football is approaching a key game of the 2026 season, but the Bulldogs have a major problem that could make Saturday's matchup against Vanderbilt much more difficult than expected.

After starting the season 4-0, Mississippi State has dropped four consecutive games and is searching for answers heading into its November 7 matchup at Davis Wade Stadium. While the Bulldogs have struggled in several areas, their biggest weakness has become increasingly difficult to ignore: the quarterback room.

With Kamario Taylor out for the remainder of the season and AJ Swann dealing with an injury of his own, head coach Jeff Lebby faces an uncomfortable situation at the most important position on the field.

Oct 31, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Mississippi State Cougars quarterback AJ Swann (17) calls a play from the line of scrimmage during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State's Quarterback Situation Could Become a Major Problem

Mississippi State's offensive identity was built around Taylor's ability to make plays with both his arm and his legs. Unfortunately, his season-ending toe injury forced the Bulldogs to find another answer under center.

That answer initially appeared to be Swann, who transferred to Mississippi State after previously playing at Vanderbilt. However, his opportunity to take control of the offense took a difficult turn against Texas.

Swann suffered an injury during a sack that resulted in a costly scoop-and-score fumble during Mississippi State's 31-3 loss.

Now, Lebby must determine who gives the Bulldogs the best opportunity to compete against Vanderbilt. Billy Puckett, Jaden Rashada and Brodie McWhorter are among the available quarterback options.

The problem isn't necessarily a lack of talent. It's the lack of consistency and experience available at the position, especially against SEC defenses that can create pressure and force difficult decisions.

Mississippi State's offensive line has also struggled to protect its quarterbacks, making the situation even more concerning.

Vanderbilt Has an Opportunity to Take Advantage

Vanderbilt enters Saturday's matchup with weaknesses of its own, but its defensive struggles could provide Mississippi State with an opportunity to get its offense moving again.

The Commodores have struggled in pass coverage and have allowed explosive plays through the air. That could be particularly important if the Bulldogs can establish some confidence in their passing game.

However, Vanderbilt also has offensive weapons capable of putting pressure on Mississippi State's defense.

Freshman quarterback Jared Curtis has shown impressive passing ability, including a 27-of-36 performance for 247 yards against Kentucky. Wide receiver Junior Sherrill has also emerged as an important target, surpassing 700 receiving yards.

If Vanderbilt can consistently move the football, Mississippi State's quarterback situation becomes even more important. The Bulldogs cannot afford to fall behind early and put an inexperienced quarterback in a position where he has to carry the offense.

Oct 24, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Jared Curtis (2) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeff Lebby Needs to Find Answers Quickly

This matchup presents an opportunity for Mississippi State to stop its losing streak and regain some confidence heading into the final stretch of the season.

The Bulldogs have already demonstrated what they are capable of when their offense is clicking. Their 4-0 start wasn't an accident, but injuries and increasingly difficult SEC competition have exposed some serious weaknesses.

The quarterback situation is now at the center of everything.

Vanderbilt might not have the strongest defense in the conference, but it has enough offensive talent to make Mississippi State work for a victory.

If Lebby can find a quarterback who protects the football, makes the necessary throws and gives the offense some stability, the Bulldogs have a legitimate opportunity to get back in the win column.

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