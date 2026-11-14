Mississippi State's Three-Point Problem Exposed in Loss to Xavier

The Mississippi State Bulldogs men's basketball team entered Friday night's matchup against Xavier with plenty of offensive momentum. After opening the 2026-27 season with three consecutive victories, Chris Jans and his squad suffered their first major setback, falling 81-63 to the Musketeers.

While the Bulldogs have shown plenty of promise through the start of this season, their loss to Xavier exposed a concerning weakness that could become a problem as the season progresses: three-point shooting.

Mississippi State entered the matchup shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc, making 36 of its first 93 attempts. However, against Xavier, that production completely disappeared. The Bulldogs finished just 4-of-29 from three-point range, shooting an abysmal 13.8%.

It was a dramatic difference from what Mississippi State had displayed during its season-opening winning streak.

Mississippi State coach Chris Jans works the sideline during their 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament game against Auburn at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, March 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State's Three-Point Shooting Disappears Against Xavier

The Bulldogs had been particularly effective from beyond the arc in their first three games. Against Tennessee Tech, Mississippi State knocked down 14 of 32 attempts, good for 43.8%.

The production only improved over the next two games. The Bulldogs connected on 52.6% of their attempts against Northwestern State before shooting an impressive 61.5% against Jackson State.

However, Xavier presented a different challenge.

The Musketeers limited Mississippi State's offensive opportunities and forced the Bulldogs to struggle throughout the night. The difference was especially noticeable from three-point range, where the Bulldogs could not consistently find their rhythm.

Head coach Chris Jans appeared visibly frustrated with his team's offensive execution throughout the contest. While one poor shooting performance does not necessarily indicate a season-long problem, the loss exposed something Mississippi State needs to address before facing tougher competition.

Josh Hubbard Needs More Offensive Support

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One of Mississippi State's biggest concerns moving forward is the amount of offensive responsibility placed on Josh Hubbard.

Through the first four games, Hubbard leads the Bulldogs with 18.0 points and 5.0 assists per game. Against Xavier, however, he finished with just 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting, including 2-of-9 from three-point range.

Hubbard cannot consistently carry the offensive production alone, especially when conference play arrives.

Mississippi State needs additional players to become reliable perimeter threats. If opposing defenses can concentrate on Hubbard without worrying about consistent shooting support, the Bulldogs could find themselves in difficult offensive situations throughout SEC play.

Mississippi State guard Josh Hubbard (12) shoots over the Auburn defense during their 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, March 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

UCF Presents Another Opportunity to Fix the Problem

Mississippi State does not have much time to dwell on its loss. The Bulldogs travel to face Big 12 opponent UCF on Tuesday, November 17.

The matchup provides an opportunity for Jans to make adjustments and get his shooters back into rhythm.

The Bulldogs have already demonstrated that they can shoot the basketball effectively. The challenge now is proving they can maintain that production against higher-level competition.

One loss does not define a season, but the Xavier game should serve as a wake-up call. If Mississippi State wants to become a legitimate contender in the SEC, its three-point shooting must become more consistent.

Hubbard has shown he can lead this offense. Now, the Bulldogs need the rest of the roster to give him some help.

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