Mississippi State Basketball Lands Four-Star Big Man Chris Brown in Major Recruiting Win

Mississippi State basketball continues to build momentum on the recruiting trail, officially adding another major piece to its 2027 recruiting class.

Four-star center Chris Brown has officially signed with the Bulldogs, giving head coach Chris Jans another highly regarded prospect with the size and physicality to make an immediate impact in the SEC. The 6-foot-10 center chose Mississippi State over finalists Tennessee and Oklahoma, adding another top-150 recruit to a class that is quickly becoming one of the most promising in the country.

Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans reacts during the first half of an NCAA mens basketball game against Florida at Steven C. O'Connell Center Exactek arena in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chris Brown Officially Signs With Mississippi State

Brown, a senior at Dream City Christian in Arizona, announced his commitment to Mississippi State after narrowing his recruitment to three finalists.

The four-star prospect also received offers from several prominent programs, including Houston, Washington, Rutgers, Utah and UNLV. However, his relationship with the Bulldogs' coaching staff and the opportunity to fit into their playing style ultimately helped separate Mississippi State from the competition.

Speaking with Rivals about his decision, Brown explained why Starkville was the right destination.

"The main reason for my commitment was the play style and fit. I think it would make the transition from high school to college a lot easier," Brown said.

He also highlighted his relationship with the coaching staff, adding that they have faith in him and believe he can make an impact as a freshman.

That confidence could become particularly important as Brown transitions to the physical demands of SEC basketball.

What Chris Brown Brings to Mississippi State Basketball

Brown enters the program ranked No. 109 overall in the 2027 recruiting class and No. 14 among centers, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

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His biggest strengths are his size, length and ability to compete around the basket. At 6-foot-10, Brown already possesses an impressive physical frame that should allow him to handle the strength of college basketball as he continues developing.

His production on the EYBL circuit also provides an indication of what he can bring to Mississippi State. Brown averaged 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game, demonstrating his potential as an interior defender and rebounder.

Offensively, Brown is still developing his overall skill set. He is most comfortable finishing around the rim, setting screens and creating opportunities through offensive rebounds.

However, his physical tools give Mississippi State an intriguing player-development opportunity. Improving his hands, footwork and offensive fundamentals could help him become a more complete center during his time in Starkville.

Mississippi State Builds a Top-10 Recruiting Class

Brown's signing is especially significant because of what it means for the Bulldogs' overall 2027 recruiting class.

He joins fellow top-150 prospects Jalen White and Jacques Mitchell, giving Mississippi State three highly regarded recruits in the same class.

Adding a legitimate interior presence is particularly valuable as the Bulldogs continue building their roster for the future. SEC basketball demands physicality, rebounding and defensive versatility, making Brown's skill set an important addition.

For Jans, landing Brown over programs such as Tennessee and Oklahoma is another recruiting victory that could pay dividends in the coming seasons.

Mississippi State is not simply adding another four-star prospect. It is adding a young center with the physical tools to develop into an important contributor.

With Brown officially signed, the Bulldogs have another reason to be optimistic about their future in the SEC. If his development matches his potential, Mississippi State could have a significant interior presence for years to come.

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