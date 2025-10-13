Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State still dealing with injuries, releases official depth chart vs. Florida

The Bulldogs still aren't certain about the injury status for at least three key players as they begin the week that'll end in the Sunshine State.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Quarterback Blake Shapen (#2) and Mississippi State Running Back Fluff Bothwell (#24) during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field in College Station, TX.
Mississippi State Quarterback Blake Shapen (#2) and Mississippi State Running Back Fluff Bothwell (#24) during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field in College Station, TX. / Mississippi State Athletics
Mississippi State has had a week off to rest and recover after getting through the first half of the season with a 4-2 overall record.

The week off also gave the Bulldogs time to work on some issues that rose from their two losses in consecutive weeks before the bye week.

One area is injuries to key players like running back Fluff Bothwell, offensive lineman Albert Reese IV and safety Isaac Smith.

"Our hope is that they have the ability to get a full Wednesday practice under their belt," Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said on Monday. "If they're not able to, then to me, it's gonna be really hard with just in our 'no sweat Thursday' and 'fast Friday,' leading up to game day. Those guys are better today than they were last Monday, but we're not there yet."

Additionally, Lebby said this about Bothwell, who ranks fifth in the SEC in rushing yards with 465.

"He's doubtful for this week," Lebby said. "For him, it's going to be just getting a little bit better every single day. We're incredibly encouraged with how things have gone up until this point and he's done everything he possibly can to get himself ready, but again, we'll wait and see on that."

It's hard to have a "glass half-full" outlook on the injury situation hearing those statements. In fairness, it's more than I thought we'd get from Lebby about the injuries (especially putting the "doubtful" tag on Bothwell) and that is appreciated by everyone.

However, we'll wait until the Student-Athlete Availability Reports are released on Wednesday (and each day after including gameday) to know for sure about their statuses.

But don't expect to see any of that information reflected in the official Mississippi State depth chart below.

The only change in Mississippi State's depth chart is Stonka Burnside is not listed on the depth chart, likely an indicator he'll be taking a redshirt this season.

Here's Mississippi State's official depth chart for its upcoming game against Florida:

Mississippi State Official Depth Chart: Week 8

Mississippi State Depth Chart vs. Florida
Mississippi State Depth Chart vs. Florida / Mississippi State Athletics

Offense

Quarterback

Blake Shapen
Luke Kromenhoek or Kamario Taylor

Running Back

Davon Booth or Fluff Bothwell
Xavier Gayten

Wide Receiver

Brenen Thompson
Markus Allen
Jaron Glover or Cam Thompson

Wide Receiver

Jordan Mosley
Ayden Williams or Sanfrisco Magee

Slot Receiver

Anthony Evans III
Ricky Johnson

Tight End

Seydou Traore
Cam Ball or Sam West or Max Reese

Left Tackle

Jayvin James or Jimothy Lewis Jr.

Left Guard

Jacoby Jackson or Luke Work

Center

Canon Boone or Brennan Smith
Koby Keenum

Right Guard

Zack Owens or Trevor Mayberry

Right Tackle

Albert Reese IV
Jakheem Shumpert

Defense

Defensive Tackle

Kedricky Bingley-Jones
DJ Reed or Ashun Shepphard

Nose Tackle

Jaray Bledsoe
Kalvin Dinkins or Jamil Burroughs

Defensive End

Deonte Anderson or Trevion Williams or Red Hibbler or Joesph Head

Jack

Branden Jenning or Malick Sylla
Nevaeh Sanders or LaKendrick James

Mike

Nic Mitchell
Jalen Smith or Fatt Forest

Dime

Zakari Tillman or Derion Gullette
Tyler Lockhart

Sam

Isaac Smith
Tony Mitchell

Cornerback

Kelley Jones or Jayven Williams
Elijah Cannon or Kyle Johnson

Cornerback

Jett Jefferson or DeAgo Brumfield
Dwight Lewis

Safety

Brylan Lanier or Jahron Manning
Tanner Johnson

Safety

Hunter Washington or Jahron Manning
Cyrus Reyes

Specialists

Punter

Ethan Pulliam or Nathan Tiyce

Kicker

Kyle Ferrie
Marlon Hauck

Long Snapper

Ethan Myers
Kallen Cosper

Punt Returner

Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III

Kick Returner

Davon Booth
Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III

Published
