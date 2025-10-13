Mississippi State still dealing with injuries, releases official depth chart vs. Florida
Mississippi State has had a week off to rest and recover after getting through the first half of the season with a 4-2 overall record.
The week off also gave the Bulldogs time to work on some issues that rose from their two losses in consecutive weeks before the bye week.
One area is injuries to key players like running back Fluff Bothwell, offensive lineman Albert Reese IV and safety Isaac Smith.
"Our hope is that they have the ability to get a full Wednesday practice under their belt," Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said on Monday. "If they're not able to, then to me, it's gonna be really hard with just in our 'no sweat Thursday' and 'fast Friday,' leading up to game day. Those guys are better today than they were last Monday, but we're not there yet."
Additionally, Lebby said this about Bothwell, who ranks fifth in the SEC in rushing yards with 465.
"He's doubtful for this week," Lebby said. "For him, it's going to be just getting a little bit better every single day. We're incredibly encouraged with how things have gone up until this point and he's done everything he possibly can to get himself ready, but again, we'll wait and see on that."
It's hard to have a "glass half-full" outlook on the injury situation hearing those statements. In fairness, it's more than I thought we'd get from Lebby about the injuries (especially putting the "doubtful" tag on Bothwell) and that is appreciated by everyone.
However, we'll wait until the Student-Athlete Availability Reports are released on Wednesday (and each day after including gameday) to know for sure about their statuses.
But don't expect to see any of that information reflected in the official Mississippi State depth chart below.
The only change in Mississippi State's depth chart is Stonka Burnside is not listed on the depth chart, likely an indicator he'll be taking a redshirt this season.
Here's Mississippi State's official depth chart for its upcoming game against Florida:
Mississippi State Official Depth Chart: Week 8
Offense
Quarterback
Blake Shapen
Luke Kromenhoek or Kamario Taylor
Running Back
Davon Booth or Fluff Bothwell
Xavier Gayten
Wide Receiver
Brenen Thompson
Markus Allen
Jaron Glover or Cam Thompson
Wide Receiver
Jordan Mosley
Ayden Williams or Sanfrisco Magee
Slot Receiver
Anthony Evans III
Ricky Johnson
Tight End
Seydou Traore
Cam Ball or Sam West or Max Reese
Left Tackle
Jayvin James or Jimothy Lewis Jr.
Left Guard
Jacoby Jackson or Luke Work
Center
Canon Boone or Brennan Smith
Koby Keenum
Right Guard
Zack Owens or Trevor Mayberry
Right Tackle
Albert Reese IV
Jakheem Shumpert
Defense
Defensive Tackle
Kedricky Bingley-Jones
DJ Reed or Ashun Shepphard
Nose Tackle
Jaray Bledsoe
Kalvin Dinkins or Jamil Burroughs
Defensive End
Deonte Anderson or Trevion Williams or Red Hibbler or Joesph Head
Jack
Branden Jenning or Malick Sylla
Nevaeh Sanders or LaKendrick James
Mike
Nic Mitchell
Jalen Smith or Fatt Forest
Dime
Zakari Tillman or Derion Gullette
Tyler Lockhart
Sam
Isaac Smith
Tony Mitchell
Cornerback
Kelley Jones or Jayven Williams
Elijah Cannon or Kyle Johnson
Cornerback
Jett Jefferson or DeAgo Brumfield
Dwight Lewis
Safety
Brylan Lanier or Jahron Manning
Tanner Johnson
Safety
Hunter Washington or Jahron Manning
Cyrus Reyes
Specialists
Punter
Ethan Pulliam or Nathan Tiyce
Kicker
Kyle Ferrie
Marlon Hauck
Long Snapper
Ethan Myers
Kallen Cosper
Punt Returner
Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III
Kick Returner
Davon Booth
Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III