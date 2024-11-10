Mississippi State at Tennessee: What Went Wrong For the Bulldogs?
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State football put up a fight against No. 7 Tennessee, but it was a fight that didn’t go the distance.
The Bulldogs (2-7, 0-6 SEC) trailed by just nine points midway through the third quarter, but couldn’t capitalize on their opportunities to close the gap, eventually losing 33-14.
Here’s what went wrong for the Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night:
Mississippi State Offense: What went wrong?
Passing offense: There’s been plenty to like about Michael Van Buren in his freshman season. How he’s performed against the nation’s best teams have put him in a position to be the future starting quarterback. But Saturday night in Knoxville reminded everyone that he’s still young and raw.
Van Buren completed 10-of-26 passes for 92 yards and an interception against the Volunteers, who do have one of the nations’ best defenses. But considering his games against Texas and Georgia, Saturday night was a step back for Van Buren.
Mississippi State Defense: What went wrong?
Passing defense: Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava had just eight pass completions, but gained 174 yards and two touchdowns. Backup quarterback Gaston Moore was 5-for-8 for 38 yards and, combined, they averaged 16.3 yards per completion. Granted, a large portion of that comes from Iamaleava’s 73-yard touchdown pass to Dont’e Thornton Jr. But the stats are just another reminder the Bulldogs have a lot of work left on defense.
Mississippi State Special Teams: What went wrong?
Punting: To be clear, Nick Barr-Mira had a great game punting against Tennessee. He had seven punts that averaged 43 yards and had one punt travel 50 yards and flip field position. But seven punts isn’t what any offense wants to see in a box score.