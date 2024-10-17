Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M Preview: Aggies Defensive Players to Watch
As if facing Texas and Georgia in back-to-back weeks wasn't daunting enough, here comes Texas A&M and one of the best front sevens in all of college football.
Since losing to Notre Dame in the opener, the Aggies have won five straight games. And while the offense has improved since QB Conner Weigman returned, the D has been the driving force.
During the winning streak, no opponent has scored more than 20 points on A&M, and then-No. 9 Missouri managed just 10 points before the bye week.
The Aggies D will be another big test for Mississippi State, especially these three players:
S Marcus Ratcliffe
Ratcliffe has been an underrated portal pickup since making the move from San Diego State. At 6-3 and 210 pounds, he has the size to step up and stuff the run in the box, yet he's also like having a third corner on the field.
Ratcliffe is third on the Aggies with 20 stops and is tied for the SEC lead with three interceptions.
DE Shemar Stewart
Stewart is one-half of one of the best bookends in college football. He's an outstanding run defender, yet he can also wreak havoc in the backfield.
For Mississippi State to deliver an upset Saturday, it's incumbent upon tackles Makylan Pounders and Albert Reese IV to keep the pocket clean.
DE Nic Scourton
Scourton is one of the premier pass rushers in the country and a popular film study in NFL Draft circles. He's 6-4 and 285 pounds with the get-off and explosive closing speed to make opposing tackles look silly.
Scourton leads the Aggies with 10 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and 17 total pressures (PFF).
