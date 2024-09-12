Mississippi State vs. Toledo: Key Factors for Victory in Saturday’s Showdown
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State and Toledo’s coaches know there’s always more than one way to win a game.
Sure, both staffs will have their game plans they think will give them the best chance to win. But sometimes those plans don’t work or get thwarted by something crazy or weird.
Despite Toledo being a Conference USA team, the Bulldogs will have to do more than just show up to win. The Rockets have a roster with players who have played with one another for more than two games and they haven’t had a losing season since 2009.
They also have a win against a top 20 SEC team and have won 10 or more games three times since 2015 (Mississippi State has had none).
After watching the Bulldogs against Arizona State, this week’s game against Toledo isn’t as easy of game to predict than it was before the season.
We’ll be posting our official game predictions Saturday morning, but for now, let’s identify what each team will need to do to win.
And to make things interesting for myself, the reason for one team can’t be the opposite of the reason for the other one. For example, if the reason Mississippi State will win is it’s defense stopping the run, the reason for Toledo can’t be running the ball.
So, with that set up, let’s take a look at what it’ll take Toledo and Mississippi State to win Saturday night at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville.
NEXT: The Rockets Will Win If...