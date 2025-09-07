Mississippi State upset knocks Arizona State out of AP top 25
Mississippi State’s upset of No. 12 Arizona State gave it a big boost in the major top 25 rankings and Football Power Index rankings.
It was the Sun Devils who suffered the biggest impact.
Arizona State fell out of the AP Top 25 College Football Poll that was announced Sunday afternoon. The Sun Devils barely made into the US LBM Coaches Top 25 Poll, coming in at No. 24.
The other bright spot for the Bulldogs beyond the Sun Devils’ fall is something new. They’re receiving votes in both polls.
Mississippi State received the seventh-most votes after the top 25 and received 15 votes in the coaches’ poll. And considering the Bulldogs’ upcoming two games and the craziness of college football, it’s not as crazy to think they could be inside the top 25 when Tennessee comes to Starkville on September 27.
ICYMI: Best social media reactions to Mississippi State's upset win
But that’s putting the cart light years ahead of the cart because, as coach Jeff Lebby said after the Bulldogs’ win over Arizona State, there’s plenty of mistakes to fix.
“We're going to see a lot of things on the tape that weren't very good,” Lebby said and added later, “We've got to show great maturity and being able to handle this victory. But again, that's my job.”
Mississippi State’s next two games are against Alcorn State and Northern Illinois (both of which they’ll be heavy favorites) before hosting No. 15 Tennessee.
AP Top 25 College Football Poll
- Ohio State 2-0
- Penn State 2-0
- LSU 2-0
- Oregon 2-0
- Miami (FL) 2-0
- Georgia 2-0
- Texas 1-1
- Notre Dame 0-1
- Illinois 2-0
- Florida State 2-0
- South Carolina 2-0
- Clemson 1-1
- Oklahoma 2-0
- Iowa State 3-0
- Tennessee 2-0
- Texas A&M 2-0
- Ole Miss 2-0
- South Florida 2-0
- Alabama 1-1
- Utah 2-0
- Texas Tech 2-0
- Indiana 2-0
- Michigan 1-1
- Auburn 2-0
- Missouri 2-0
Others receiving votes: Arizona St. 94, BYU 92, Georgia Tech 78, Florida 70, Southern Cal 64, TCU 58, Mississippi St. 52, Louisville 49, SMU 26, Nebraska 10, Tulane 9, Baylor 7, UNLV 5, Pittsburgh 3, Navy 2, Memphis 1, Vanderbilt 1.
US LBM Coaches Poll Top 25
- Ohio State 2-0
- Penn State 2-0
- Georgia 2-0
- LSU 2-0
- Oregon 2-0
- Miami (FL) 2-0
- Texas 1-1
- Notre Dame 0-1
- Illinois 2-0
- South Carolina 2-0
- Clemson 1-1
- Florida State 2-0
- Ole Miss 2-0
- Iowa State 3-0
- Tennessee 2-0
- Oklahoma 2-0
- Texas A&M 2-0
- Alabama 1-1
- Indiana 2-0
- Texas Tech 2-0
- Utah 2-0
- Michigan 1-1
- South Florida 2-0
- Arizona State 1-1
- BYU 2-0
Others receiving votes: Missouri 142; Louisville 88; USC 87; SMU 87; Florida 68; Auburn 57; Tulane 55; TCU 36; Georgia Tech 26; Nebraska 19; Navy 16; Washington 15; Mississippi State 15; Memphis 11; Baylor 9; Vanderbilt 7; Kansas 4; UNLV 3; Pittsburgh 1; North Carolina State 1;