Best social media reactions to Mississippi State's upset win
The reactions to Mississippi State's 24-20 upset win against No. 12 Arizona State inside Davis Wade Stadium was electric.
The "pop" of the crowd when Brenen Thompson caught the game-winning touchdown was one of the loudest sounds this writer has heard that didn't come out of a speaker at a concert.
But the reactions from fans on social media have been just as good. Here are some of our favorites, starting with Brandon Walker's live reaction to watching Mississippi State win:
Major kudos to the creative and social media teams for Mississippi State for creating this gem:
Of course, plenty reactions poked fun at Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham's comments earlier this week about Starkville not having any hotels, only casinos,
Some former players took notice of Mississippi State's upset win, too:
Yes, Mississippi State is going to get hit with a $500,000 fine for fans rushing the field after the game. The university will also probably get a cowbell fine. For most fans, it'l money well spent:
Of course, some of the best reactions came from salty Arizona State fans, who really don't like the cowbells: