Cowbell Corner

What Went Right? Mississippi State Continues to Show Improvement

Mississippi State Bulldogs highlight key improvements in a tough 33-point loss to Arkansas, including run-blocking and third-down defense

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. (3) dives into the end zone against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. (3) dives into the end zone against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Matt Bush-Imagn Images
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State lost to Arkansas by 33 points Saturday morning at Davis Wade Stadium.

It’d be easy to say nothing went right for the Bulldogs in their last game against an unranked SEC opponent. But even in the worst of defeats, there are positive things that happen.

Here are a few of the things that went right for Mississippi State against Georgia:

Mississippi State Offense: What went right?

Run-blocking receivers and tight ends. One weakness for the Bulldogs this season has been in the trenches. The offensive and defensive lines have been out-matched and out-played at different times this season. So, it was good to see plays like Davon Booth’s untouched 54-yard touchdown be sprung by a tight end and two wide receivers on the outside springing Booth’s scoring run.

Mississippi State Defense: What went right?

Third down stops. There are 133 FBS teams and Mississippi State’s was ranked 129th in third conversions percentage. The Bulldogs did a good job of getting penetration into the Razorbacks’ backfield in short-yardage situations, which played a role. But, also, it’s Arkansas. There’s always going to be something that leaves you scratching your head and saying “huh?”

Mississippi State Special Teams: What went right?

Booth’s big kick return. Kyle Ferrie was 1-for-2 on field goals and all five of Nick Barr-Mira didn’t have any punts. So, the only positive thing to come from the Bulldogs’ special teams was a big kick return by Booth that led to Ferrie’s successful field goal in the second quarter.

