What Went Wrong: Arkansas vs. Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State’s game against Arkansas wasn’t an exact replica of previous game, but it followed a similar script.
The Bulldogs failed to capitalize on its scoring chances early and struggled to stop the opposing team’s offense, specifically it’s ground game late in the game when the Bulldogs were mounting a comeback.
There were areas of improvement by Mississippi State (i.e., penalties), but some familiar issues reappeared.
Here are some key things that went wrong for Mississippi State in its 58-25 loss to Arkansas.
Mississippi State Offense: What went wrong?
Turnovers. For Mississippi State to get a win against an SEC team, it’ll need to play a near-perfect game. Committing five turnovers in a game is far from near-perfect. Granted, two of the turnovers came late in the fourth quarter, but a fumble of the second play from scrimmage is about as bad of start the Bulldogs could have had.
Mississippi State Defense: What went wrong?
Run defense. It’s becoming obvious what the two biggest problems are for Mississippi State on defense. The Bulldogs can’t stop rushing attacks and can’t pressure opposing teams’ quarterbacks. It’s been a month since the Bulldogs recorded a sack and they just gave up more than 350 rushing yards for the second time this season.
Mississippi State Special Teams: What went wrong?
Missed field goal. Kyle Ferrie missed a 42-yard field goal in the second quarter that would’ve made the score 17-10. Instead, the Razorbacks took possession and scored their third touchdown of the game five plays later.