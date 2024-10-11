Mississippi State's Path to an Upset: Why Beating No. 5 Georgia Isn't Impossible
Anyone who says Mississippi State doesn’t have a chance of winning Saturday is wrong.
Vanderbilt beat No. 1 Alabama. Arkansas beat No. 4 Tennessee. No. 25 Texas A&M dominated No. 9 Missouri. Northern Illinois beat Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. Georgia Tech and Boston College beat Florida State in back-to-back weeks.
That’s just this season. College football’s history is filled with upsets. So, saying anything can happen isn’t hyperbole. It’s the truth.
So, Mississippi State could beat Georgia. Is it likely? No, but neither was Vanderbilt beating Alabama.
What a Mississippi State Upset Would Look Like?
Mississippi State has plenty of recipes to copy to pull of its upset on Saturday. But, really, they’re all the same basic recipe with different flourishes that make them unique.
The Bulldogs in maroon and white will have to play a near-perfect game, or at least keep the score close. That means no turnovers on offense and no penalties that puts them behind the sticks. The offense doesn’t have to score every time it posses the ball, but it can’t give Georgia any short fields.
On the flip side, Mississippi State’s defense will need to force multiple turnovers and, at minimum, hold Georgia’s offense to field goals. Some pressure on quarterback Carson Beck wouldn’t hurt either.
It’s a recipe Georgia will know and prepare to prevent from happening.
But Alabama, Tennessee, Missouri, Notre Dame and Florida State all knew what the upset recipe was and still couldn’t prevent it.
Anything can happen Saturday at 3:15 p.m. at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.