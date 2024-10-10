Cowbell Corner

3 Georgia Defensive Stars Mississippi State Must Contain for an SEC Upset

For Mississippi State to pull off an upset over Georgia, these three Georgia defensive stars need to be neutralized.

Taylor Hodges

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) makes a catch against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Georgia 41-34.
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) makes a catch against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Georgia 41-34. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
Georgia football has what could be a trap game headed its way with Mississippi State coming to Athens, Ga. on Saturday.

The maroon and white Bulldogs were off last week and got to see three SEC teams upset ranked opponents, including Vanderbilt beating then-No. 1 Alabama at home.

Now, Mississippi State gets its chance to upset the red and black Bulldogs on its home field where they’ve won 27-straight games.

To do so, Mississippi State will need to be perfect on both sides of the ball and that will require making sure Georgia’s playmakers don’t make big plays.

Here are three Georgia defensive players Mississippi State will have to account for it is to pull of next big upset of the 2024 college football season:

DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Mississippi State’s offense has given up 19 sacks this season, which could give Georgia’s leader in sacks a chance to extend his lead. Ingram-Dawkins has three sacks for the season, but also has seven tackles for a loss. He’ll need to be a defender Mississippi State’s offensive line accounts for every play.

DB Dan Jackson

Georgia has two defenders tied for the lead in tackles, but Jackson has made more of impact this season than CJ Allen. Jackson has 26 tackles (20 solo), 1.5 TFLs, an interception, two pass breakups and a blocked kick.

DB Malaki Starks

Remember Starks next April because he’s almost certain to be a first round pick in the NFL draft. Starks is the No. 8 overall player on Mel Kiper’s Draft Board. He’s second on the team in tackles with 25 and has two TFLs and an interception this season.

