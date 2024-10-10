Cowbell Corner

Georgia Football Preview: Key Offensive Players to Watch vs. Mississippi State

Georgia's offense, led by QB Carson Beck and RB Trevor Etienne, takes on Mississippi State’s 109th-ranked defense. Here are three players to watch

Taylor Hodges

Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) is tackled by Auburn Tigers safety Jerrin Thompson (1) and linebacker Austin Keys (6) during the second half at Sanford Stadium.
Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) is tackled by Auburn Tigers safety Jerrin Thompson (1) and linebacker Austin Keys (6) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

Georgia football isn’t the powerhouse that it was when it won back-to-back national championships. But it isn’t far off.

The No. 5 Bulldogs have the 47th-ranked scoring offense and lost to Alabama in dramatic fashion two weeks ago. But they’re still a favorite to make the College Football Playoff.

This week, Georgia’s offense faces off against Mississippi State’s 109th-ranked scoring defense. On paper, Georgia should be in for a big offensive day. But as we saw last week, nothing is certain in the SEC.

If Mississippi State hopes to pull off the upset, here are three offensive Georgia players to watch for:

QB Carson Beck

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) looks to throw a pass during the first half of a NCAA college football game.
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) looks to throw a pass during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Auburn in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For better or worse, the quarterback of any football team will always be a player to watch for in a game. For Georgia, it’s for the better.

Carson Beck could end up being a first-round NFL draft pick next April and has mostly played like one. He has completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 1,359 yards and 12 touchdowns. More importantly, he’s only thrown three interceptions. NFL scouts may want his completion percentage higher (40th highest in FBS), but it’s certainly good enough for college football.

RB Trevor Etienne

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) celebrates with his teammates after scoring touchdown.
Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) celebrates with his teammates after scoring touchdown during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Auburn in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of Georgia’s biggest transfers in the offseason was Etienne traveling from Florida to Athens, Ga. Despite missing the season-opening game with a suspension, he’s played exceptionally well for Georgia. Etienne has averaged 75 yards in four games played with three touchdowns.

Mississippi State isn’t known for stuffing opposing offenses’ run games (see Arizona State) and could be susceptible to Etienne having a big day.

WR Arian Smith

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Arian Smith (11) is tackled by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Zabien Brown (2).
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Arian Smith (11) is tackled by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Zabien Brown (2) after a long reception to set up a touchdown at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Georgia 41-34. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Truthfully, there are about three or four Georgia receives that could go here. Smith currently leads Georgia with 18 catches, 278 yards and a pair of touchdowns, so he get’s the nod. But he only leads in receiving yards. Dominic Bell leads in catches with 22 and Dillon Bell leads in touchdowns with three. So, whatever you value the most at receiver, you have three different choices.

Read More Mississippi State Bulldogs On SI:

Week 7 SEC Football Betting Odds: ESPN FPI Predictions & Expert Game Picks

5 Stats to Know About Georgia Football

Why Mississippi State Could Stun Georgia: 4 Key Factors


Dan Mullen Trolls Old SEC Rivals in His Own Top 25 Rankings

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Football