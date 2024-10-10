Georgia Football Preview: Key Offensive Players to Watch vs. Mississippi State
Georgia football isn’t the powerhouse that it was when it won back-to-back national championships. But it isn’t far off.
The No. 5 Bulldogs have the 47th-ranked scoring offense and lost to Alabama in dramatic fashion two weeks ago. But they’re still a favorite to make the College Football Playoff.
This week, Georgia’s offense faces off against Mississippi State’s 109th-ranked scoring defense. On paper, Georgia should be in for a big offensive day. But as we saw last week, nothing is certain in the SEC.
If Mississippi State hopes to pull off the upset, here are three offensive Georgia players to watch for:
QB Carson Beck
For better or worse, the quarterback of any football team will always be a player to watch for in a game. For Georgia, it’s for the better.
Carson Beck could end up being a first-round NFL draft pick next April and has mostly played like one. He has completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 1,359 yards and 12 touchdowns. More importantly, he’s only thrown three interceptions. NFL scouts may want his completion percentage higher (40th highest in FBS), but it’s certainly good enough for college football.
RB Trevor Etienne
One of Georgia’s biggest transfers in the offseason was Etienne traveling from Florida to Athens, Ga. Despite missing the season-opening game with a suspension, he’s played exceptionally well for Georgia. Etienne has averaged 75 yards in four games played with three touchdowns.
Mississippi State isn’t known for stuffing opposing offenses’ run games (see Arizona State) and could be susceptible to Etienne having a big day.
WR Arian Smith
Truthfully, there are about three or four Georgia receives that could go here. Smith currently leads Georgia with 18 catches, 278 yards and a pair of touchdowns, so he get’s the nod. But he only leads in receiving yards. Dominic Bell leads in catches with 22 and Dillon Bell leads in touchdowns with three. So, whatever you value the most at receiver, you have three different choices.