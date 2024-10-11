Cowbell Corner

Updated Weather Report: Mississippi State at No. 5 Georgia

Forecast for Saturday's game hasn't changed despite Hurricane Milton wreaking havoc

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs mascot Bully the Bulldog before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium.
Mississippi State Bulldogs mascot Bully the Bulldog before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
Saturday’s meeting of the SEC’s Bulldog mascot teams won’t be impacted by the weather based on updated weather forecasts.

Hurricane Milton wreaked havoc in Florida, but the worst has long since passed. While millions are suffering from its effects, those effects won’t be felt in the weather this weekend.

AccuWeather’s forecast for Saturday afternoon in Athens, Georgia is predicting a temperature around 79 degrees, minimal cloud cover, just a two percent chance of precipitation and wind gusts reaching five miles per hour.

Basically, it’s going to be perfect football weather. Unless you’re hoping Mississippi State pulls off an upset, in which case you want rainy, wet weather conditions.

So, the maroon and white Bulldogs will have to find a way to upset the red and white Bulldogs without the help of Mother Nature.

Mississippi State at No. 5 Georgia Game Time, TV Broadcast

Who: Mississippi State (1-4, 0-2 SEC) at No. 5 Georgia (4-1, 2-1 SEC)

When: 3:15 p.m., Saturday, October 12

Where: Athens, Georgia

TV: SEC Network

Radio: MSU Sports Network (Sirius XM 108 or 204)

Series: Georgia leads the all-time series 20-6.

Last meeting: Nov. 12, 2022 (Georgia won 45-6)

Last time out, MSU: Mississippi State was on a bye week last week. Prior to that, Mississippi State lost 35-13 to No. 1 Texas.

Last time out, GA: Georgia defeated Auburn 31-13 last Saturday.

TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

